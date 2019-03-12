In January of 2019, Drescher hosted "Bits and Bites
" at Blossom on Columbus Avenue in New York for her nonprofit organization Cancer Schmancer
.
Similar to the previous Cancer Schmancer Cabaret Dinner Cruise
events, this will be an all-VIP experience with appetizers, cocktails and a gourmet dinner with Drescher and her celebrity friends. It will be followed by a night of cabaret performances by well-known Broadway and Hollywood actors.
In October of 2018, Drescher hosted her Cancer Schmancer Master Class Health Summit
in Los Angeles, which was well-attended.
To learn more about her 2019 Cancer Schmancer Cruise, check out its official website
, and the Cancer Schmancer Facebook page
.
Read More
: Fran Drescher chatted with Digital Journal
.