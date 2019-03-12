Email
article imageFran Drescher to host 2019 Cancer Schmancer Cabaret Dinner Cruise

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
New York - Emmy-nominated actress Fran Drescher ("The Nanny") will be hosting her 2019 Cancer Schmancer Cruise on June 24, 2019, on the Hornblower Infinity.
In January of 2019, Drescher hosted "Bits and Bites" at Blossom on Columbus Avenue in New York for her nonprofit organization Cancer Schmancer.
Similar to the previous Cancer Schmancer Cabaret Dinner Cruise events, this will be an all-VIP experience with appetizers, cocktails and a gourmet dinner with Drescher and her celebrity friends. It will be followed by a night of cabaret performances by well-known Broadway and Hollywood actors.
In October of 2018, Drescher hosted her Cancer Schmancer Master Class Health Summit in Los Angeles, which was well-attended.
To learn more about her 2019 Cancer Schmancer Cruise, check out its official website, and the Cancer Schmancer Facebook page.
Read More: Fran Drescher chatted with Digital Journal.
