article imageFran Drescher is bringing 'The Nanny' musical to Broadway stage

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Fran Drescher is bringing "The Nanny" musical to the Broadway stage. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger will be responsible for writing the music of the production.
Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger (known for their work in Dear Evan Hansen and Mean Girls), are also involved in this project; moreover, Marc Bruni is expected to direct the musical. A production schedule has yet to be announced.
She made the announcement on her Instagram page, where she shared that The Nanny musical is Broadway Bound.
Drescher is the founder and president of the Cancer Schmancer Movement, and Susan Holland serves as Executive Director. In addition, her Master Class edu-series is available to watch for free on the Cancer Schmancer homepage by clicking here.
To learn more about Fran Drescher's charitable organization Cancer Schmancer, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
For more information on Fran Drescher, check out her Facebook page and follow her on Twitter.
