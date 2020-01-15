Rachel Bloom
and Adam Schlesinger will be responsible for writing the music of the production.
Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger (known for their work in Dear Evan Hansen
and Mean Girls
), are also involved in this project; moreover, Marc Bruni is expected to direct the musical. A production schedule has yet to be announced.
She made the announcement on her Instagram page
, where she shared that The Nanny
musical is Broadway Bound.
Drescher
is the founder and president of the Cancer Schmancer Movement, and Susan Holland serves as Executive Director. In addition, her Master Class edu-series is available to watch for free on the Cancer Schmancer homepage by clicking here
.
