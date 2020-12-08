Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Actor and comedian Flobo Boyce chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the audio drama "Mistletoe Road," produced by JLJ Media. He opened up about his character. "When I was offered the role of Durrell Light, he was pitched as a 'man of few words.' He’s a realist in that there’s a little nugget of optimism that’s wrapped in layers of his past experiences. He’s a kid at heart and that comes through with his love of some of the more whimsical parts of Christmas City," he said. "The fun part was conveying all of this through his dialog. Like me, he’s a black man living in America in the 2020s and that comes with a particular outlook on life. With Mistletoe Road, I get to share this coupled with Durrel’s yearning to be accepted for who he is," he added. On being an actor in the digital age, "I can tell you that it’s a fun ride. For too long I never considered myself an 'actor,' in the classic sense of the word. For me, I always used to equate that with blockbuster films and broadway extravaganzas. For a bunch of reasons, audiences are splintering off and consuming their media elsewhere and on different platforms. Being able to provide entertainment on this new digital stage has been interesting, to say the least." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "In short, 'Take The Meeting.' If there’s a friend that wants to cast you in a project, if there's a 'free audit' of an acting class or if a colleague wants to have lunch and exchange experiences in the industry, just go for it. It's really the life experiences you have that ultimately influences the choices you make with your craft." He described James Lott Junior as a "once-in-a-lifetime personality." "He's 100 percent 'him' and while that may be a lot for some people, I'm a fan of his authenticity. His brand, JLJ Media continues to create shows and other content at a pace that rivals bigger studios and has no signs of slowing down. He demands the best from you, but it comes from a good place. I'd work with him again in a heartbeat," he elaborated. On life during the quarantine, he said, "It's funny that you ask that. It does seem that 'Stay Safe' is the new way we end conversations and emails, doesn't it? As someone in entertainment, I can tell you that this year has been a bit of an adjustment period, but I take solace in knowing that opportunities such as being in the cast of Mistletoe Road wouldn't have happened without the quarantine. It's a mixed bag, but I'm focusing on the positives." "Check out the show and let me know what you think on social media! Keep calm, be jolly, and stay safe," he concluded about Mistletoe Road. 