Acclaimed actress Finola Hughes chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "General Hospital." She spoke about being an actress and director in the digital age, and shared her advice for hopefuls in acting. Hughes is known for her long-time portrayal of Anna Devane on General Hospital, and she is drawn to her character for several reasons. "I really like it when I'm working on a mystery or solving mystery stories. I find those very interesting," she said. This past April, she celebrated her 35th anniversary on General Hospital. "Oh my gosh. That's a long time," she said with a sweet laugh. On the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, she said, "I always find something different in everything that I do. Everything is a surprise to me every time I go on set. It's always new and fresh. I never get bored of it. This is what I was meant to do, so I really love it. I am very fortunate that I have found the thing that I love doing." I am very fortunate that I have found the thing that I love doing." When asked about how she handles being dialogue-heavy in the hit ABC daytime drama, she said, "You get used to learning lines. It's a muscle that gets exercise each day." As Digital Journal On her daily motivations, she said, "Honestly, it is so exciting to get up and to be alive. Like most people, I try to see what I can improve upon as each day comes along. I have three kids, so there is a lot of work that needs to be done around raising three kids." Regarding her career-defining moments, she said, "There have been several. When you embark on a new job, such as a role or if you get to direct something, it can be life-changing sometimes. Change is really good. In this profession, we are incredibly fortunate in that each time we go and embark on a new job, it's going to change a lot about ourselves, and that's a phenomenal thing to be a part of." Hughes continued, "When I got the job at General Hospital, that was a life-changing moment for me since it was a long-standing job. Also, when I got to direct Good Trouble, it was a huge opportunity for me since it was my first time directing in television. We are incredibly fortunate when the jobs that we are given can change things about our careers and our lives." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "stick with it." "You need to have a lot of grit and really stick with it. Do as much rehearsing and work as you can. Just work harder than the next person. That's really the same advice that I would give to anybody in any walk of life," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Clean Slate." If she weren't an actress, she listed "directing" as her alternate career choice. "I really like directing a lot," she said. Hughes had nothing but the greatest remarks about being a part of the The veteran actress defined the word success as "communication." "When I feel that I am in direct communication with my children or the people that I work with or my friends. I like going through life understood and having clean relationships. That feels successful to me," she said. For her dedicated fans and viewers, she concluded, "My fans are the best. They have been super loyal, and they seem to have a fun sense of humor, and I really appreciate that a lot." To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Finola Hughes, follow her on On her 2020 Daytime Emmy nod for her acting work in General Hospital, Hughes said, "I was very surprised. With everything going on, you forget that the Emmy Awards are coming up. It was a very pleasant surprise."Hughes is known for her long-time portrayal of Anna Devane on General Hospital, and she is drawn to her character for several reasons. 