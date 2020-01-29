Good Trouble
airs on Wednesday, January 29 at 10 p.m. EST on Freeform. This show is a spin-off of the network's series, The Fosters
, which features characters Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark
on adulthood in Los Angeles, California.
In a tweet
to her fans and followers, Hughes shared that she will be live-tweeting during the East Coast feed of the broadcast.
For more information on Good Trouble
or to stream the show online, check out the official Freeform website
.
Her General Hospital
co-stars Nancy Lee Grahn
and Steve Burton
showcased their support for Hughes on social media for embarking on her new venture as a director.
Most recently, Hughes became an official member of the Directors Guild of America
(DGA).
To learn more about veteran soap actress Finola Hughes, follow her on Twitter
and on Instagram
.