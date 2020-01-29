Email
article imageFinola Hughes makes directorial debut on 'Good Trouble'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Finola Hughes (Anna Devane on ABC's "General Hospital") is making her directorial debut tonight on "Good Trouble."
Good Trouble airs on Wednesday, January 29 at 10 p.m. EST on Freeform. This show is a spin-off of the network's series, The Fosters, which features characters Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on adulthood in Los Angeles, California.
In a tweet to her fans and followers, Hughes shared that she will be live-tweeting during the East Coast feed of the broadcast.
For more information on Good Trouble or to stream the show online, check out the official Freeform website.
Her General Hospital co-stars Nancy Lee Grahn and Steve Burton showcased their support for Hughes on social media for embarking on her new venture as a director.
Most recently, Hughes became an official member of the Directors Guild of America (DGA).
To learn more about veteran soap actress Finola Hughes, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
