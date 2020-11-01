Finola Hughes and friends to partake in 'Enter Exit' online event

Email
article imageFinola Hughes and friends to partake in 'Enter Exit' online event

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Emmy winner Finola Hughes ("General Hospital") and her friends will be participating in an "Enter Exit" online event on November 7.
In this event, fans will be able to meet the cast and crew from the fan-favorite short form Instagram TV (IGTV ) show, Enter Exit, which features several stars from the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.
In addition to Finola Hughes, she will be joined by Ian Buchanan, Marc Anthony Samuel, Brooklyn Rae Silzer, Norma Baldonado, as well as writer Matt Boren, among other crew members of the show.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event on Saturday, November 7, click here.
Fans and viewers can check out Enter Exit, simply by visiting Finola Hughes' Instagram page.
Read More: Earlier this summer, writer and filmmaker Matt Boren chatted with Digital Journal about the short-form digital series Enter Exit on IGTV, which was directed by Hughes.
