Finola Hughes and friends to partake in 'Enter Exit' online event

In this event, fans will be able to meet the cast and crew from the fan-favorite short form Instagram TV (IGTV ) show, Enter Exit
, which features several stars from the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital
.
Veteran soap actor Ian Buchanan
Photo Courtesy of ABC, General Hospital
In addition to Finola Hughes
, she will be joined by Ian Buchanan, Marc Anthony Samuel, Brooklyn Rae Silzer
, Norma Baldonado
, as well as writer Matt Boren, among other crew members of the show.
Norma Maldonado
Emily Sandife
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event on Saturday, November 7, click here
.
Actor Marc Anthony Samuel
Tiffany Rose Photography
Fans and viewers can check out Enter Exit
, simply by visiting Finola Hughes' Instagram page
.
Read More
Brooklyn Rae Silzer
Photo by Tamara Tihanyi
: Earlier this summer, writer and filmmaker Matt Boren chatted with Digital Journal
about the short-form digital series Enter Exit
on IGTV, which was directed by Hughes.