Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Director, writer, actor, and producer Derek Ting chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest film "Agent Revelation." "I have an awesome team with industry veterans in front of and behind the camera and I'm really just the quarterback calling the plays and moving down the field," he added. He opened up about working with Kayla Ewell in 'Agent Revelation' film Quiver Distribution Regarding his favorite part of this film, he said, "I think I continue to learn and grow as a filmmaker and as a person. Self-directing is in many ways about self-reflection. You learn a lot about yourself, who you are, who you want to be. The journey the main character takes is exactly that too. So you see me grow as a filmmaker, as we see Jim Yung grow and become confident in his capabilities." On being a filmmaker in the digital age, he explained, "I think a lot of people, not just filmmakers, are realizing they have much more control over their destiny. It's less about getting external validation, like someone choosing you to be on a basketball team. It's more about choosing to just be good at what you want to do." For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, "Be real with yourself. I'm discovering that a lot of young people need direction so they jump on the latest trend. That's extremely dangerous. Prioritize what makes you happy. Define what success is for you. Not anyone else. Not your parents, not your friends. You." He revealed that the script for Agent 3. "I am also writing a book about my experiences to pass on to the younger generation," he said. Regarding his definition of the word success, he responded, "Oh my gosh, what a great question... you've been leading me here. People forget who you are really quickly. So don't chase their approval. The answer for me is 'Freedom, friends, family.' The currency is time." Michael Dorn and Derek Ting in 'Agent Revelation' Quiver Distribution Ting concluded about Agent Revelation, "Just immerse yourself in the world. It'll feel new to you, because you won't know the rules. And that's okay. That's the fun part. That's when you know you are on the right track. You've found us. And we've found you." The film earned a favorable review from Director, writer, and producer Derek Ting Joyce Yung On producing, writing, directing, and starring in Agent Revelation, he said, "Somewhere between Pure joy. Pure insanity. A marathon with lots of sprints. And finally where the industry is going. We're all creators whether it be your latest YouTube or TikTok video, to feature films which I would say is the Olympics, a team sport, that requires backing. For instance, you can't really do it a feature film all by yourself without money and people.""I have an awesome team with industry veterans in front of and behind the camera and I'm really just the quarterback calling the plays and moving down the field," he added.He opened up about working with Kayla Ewell , Michael Dorn, and the rest of the cast. "All of my cast was excellent to work with. Obviously, Michael has the most experience, but feel free to check out the cast's other works. There's Chris Reid who was in Power Rangers, Teo Briones recently on the Netflix series Ratched and in Wind River, Matt Burnett is a huge YouTube influencer in the airsoft, military simulation arena, Eve Mauro was in the Oath with 50 Cent," he said.Regarding his favorite part of this film, he said, "I think I continue to learn and grow as a filmmaker and as a person. Self-directing is in many ways about self-reflection. You learn a lot about yourself, who you are, who you want to be. The journey the main character takes is exactly that too. So you see me grow as a filmmaker, as we see Jim Yung grow and become confident in his capabilities."On being a filmmaker in the digital age, he explained, "I think a lot of people, not just filmmakers, are realizing they have much more control over their destiny. It's less about getting external validation, like someone choosing you to be on a basketball team. It's more about choosing to just be good at what you want to do."For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, "Be real with yourself. I'm discovering that a lot of young people need direction so they jump on the latest trend. That's extremely dangerous. Prioritize what makes you happy. Define what success is for you. Not anyone else. Not your parents, not your friends. You."He revealed that the script for Agent 3. "I am also writing a book about my experiences to pass on to the younger generation," he said.Regarding his definition of the word success, he responded, "Oh my gosh, what a great question... you've been leading me here. People forget who you are really quickly. So don't chase their approval. The answer for me is 'Freedom, friends, family.' The currency is time."Ting concluded about Agent Revelation, "Just immerse yourself in the world. It'll feel new to you, because you won't know the rules. And that's okay. That's the fun part. That's when you know you are on the right track. You've found us. And we've found you."The film earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . For more information on Agent Revelation, check out its official website More about derek ting, Film, agent revelation, Actor, Director derek ting Film agent revelation Actor Director Writer