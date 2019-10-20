Email
article imageFelicity Huffman begins sentence for college admissions scandal

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On October 15, Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman started her two-week sentence following her massive college admissions scandal.
Huffman reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which is approximately 35 miles from San Francisco. According to Forbes, it is one of the "cushiest" prisons in the country.
She will be spending 14 days in prison. The actress was also fined $30,000 by federal court judge Indira Talwani, and she received 250 hours of community service, as well as one year supervised release.
This "light" sentence sparked outrage on social media, where many people felt that the actress got away too easy after the college admissions bribery case.
In a statement that she released to the press, Huffman acknowledged that she "broke the law." She added that she is taking responsibility for her actions and "pleaded guilty" to the crime. "There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period," she remarked.
Huffman's husband, Oscar-nominated actor William H. Macy (Fargo) is back to work on the television series Shameless. Macy was not charged for anything in connection to this college admissions scheme.
