Actress Faithe Herman Tim Schaeffer Photography On her experience working on This Is Us, she said, "My experience working on This Is Us has been amazing. I have learned so much in the past five seasons. I started when I was eight years old and new to the entertainment industry. Being able to work on the show with an amazing cast, writers, and crew has helped me to grow. Being able to attend all the amazing events and our show taking home two SAG Awards has been the best experience, and I take nothing for granted."Regarding her future plans, she said, "My plans for 2021 include finishing Season 5 of This Is Us. Then I'll hopefully be filming a movie this spring as well."On her daily motivations as an actor and artist, she said, "What motivates me each day as an actress is my family. They are so supportive and proud of everything I do. I'm also motivated by the fans that support and show love to me."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "The advice I would give young aspiring actors is to be prepared to put the work in and have patience."She opened up about life during the quarantine. "I have been great during the quarantine. I actually do not mind doing online school. My school provides us with a great curriculum and support. I love being with my family and seeing them a lot more. Both of my parents are home with us all day, and my dad is even working from home," she said.Herman is excited to be a part of the digital age of entertainment, where streaming and technology are so prevalent. "I think it is amazing because it makes it so easy for the audience to watch their favorite shows from the many different streaming services that are provided, and there are limitless options," she said.On her alternate career choices, she responded, "If I wasn't in the entertainment industry, I'd like to do interior design because I absolutely love watching home makeover shows. I love helping my mom with our house."Regarding her definition of success, she said, "What success means to me is being able to work toward my goals and knowing that I tried, whether I accomplished them or not. Failure doesn't mean you weren't successful…the fact that I even tried means more."Herman concluded about This Is Us, "It has been a wonderful journey, and I am super grateful that I have been part of such an amazing show. I will miss everyone when we do come to a close, however, I am looking forward to seeing what is in store for Season 6."