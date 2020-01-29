By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular" will make its North American premiere on March 14, 2020, at the Jubilee Theater at Bally's Las Vegas. This extravaganza of passion and thrills features performances that display the diverse talents of over 30 of the most talented, sexy and breathtaking artists from around the world, which include dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists, comedians and, the iconic showgirl to the legendary Jubilee Theatre. Their sets are spectacular coupled with massive LED screens and state-of-the-art holograms, which include some of Las Vegas' most famous headliners such as Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra) to Frank Sinatra. For more information on to obtain tickets for this Extravaganza production, check out the following Creator Hanoch Rosènn shared that he is thrilled to bring Extravaganza to Las Vegas. He noted that with this production, he is able to pay homage to the "amazing city" of Las Vegas. It will feature some of the most "tremendous and unique performers" from all over the world, as well as some of the most "iconic and thrilling acts," and the return of the "classic showgirls." To learn more about Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular, check out its This thrilling new Las Vegas show is from the creators of the critically-acclaimed WOW — The Vegas Spectacular and Caesars Entertainment. It was created and directed by famed director Hanoch Rosènn, who has brought of the award-winning WOW — The Vegas Spectacular, which celebrated its 1000th show and its second anniversary at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.This extravaganza of passion and thrills features performances that display the diverse talents of over 30 of the most talented, sexy and breathtaking artists from around the world, which include dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists, comedians and, the iconic showgirl to the legendary Jubilee Theatre. Their sets are spectacular coupled with massive LED screens and state-of-the-art holograms, which include some of Las Vegas' most famous headliners such as Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra) to Frank Sinatra.For more information on to obtain tickets for this Extravaganza production, check out the following website Creator Hanoch Rosènn shared that he is thrilled to bring Extravaganza to Las Vegas. He noted that with this production, he is able to pay homage to the "amazing city" of Las Vegas. It will feature some of the most "tremendous and unique performers" from all over the world, as well as some of the most "iconic and thrilling acts," and the return of the "classic showgirls."To learn more about Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular, check out its official Facebook page and its official website More about Extravaganza, The Vegas Spectacular, Las vegas, Wow, bally's Extravaganza The Vegas Spectacula... Las vegas Wow bally s