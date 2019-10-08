Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Executive Producer Jenny Paul chatted with Digital Journal about "Adulting With Jane," the new shoppable DIY comedy series. "It's actually exactly what it sounds like," she said. "If you watch an Adulting with Jane episode on our "A variety of products will be available in all price ranges so anyone can participate and there will even be some free things occasionally," she said. She also opened up about their partnership with WIREWAX. "We are very excited to be working with Wirewax on this. It's been a long time coming. We were originally slated to work with a different interactive technology company that had a similar design goal, but their interface quality wasn’t going to be quite good enough in time for our launch. We realized very early on in development for Adulting with Jane that our audience and demographics for this show would be largely Millennial and Gen Z." "Any buffering or lag time at all in the running of the tech platform itself would make successfully launching the show with an interactive element near impossible. With that in mind, we went in search of a better platform. We found it. After weeks of internal research, vetting and testing similar tech platforms, we firmly believe that Wirewax is the best out there and certainly the best design suited to what we’re trying to accomplish. We are thrilled to be formally partnered with Wirewax now, and we hope to help them build their market presence in this area as the show grows," she elaborated. Digital age of entertainment She noted that it is really cool to be a producer and actor in this digital age. "In a time where diversity of voices and 'new and interesting' is king (or queen), anything is possible. Anyone willing to put in the work and the time has a legitimate chance to cultivate an engaged audience. You can literally mount your own channel on YouTube in under five minutes if you want to. Carving out your own unique media space and audience is almost encouraged by the ever expanding industry," she said. The show premieres on October 22 on Roku, Chromecast, Amazon, Vimeo, and Apple TV. The premiere will feature three episodes. "We're putting out the first three episodes as a 'mini-season' to get anyone and everyone with an interest to watch and try out this new version of the content. Kind of an epic Beta test with a goal to launch a full season of episodes in 2020. You can watch the mini-season exclusively on our aforementioned website starting on October 22. Then after one week, the episodes will go live one by one on the OTT channels, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, and Instagram in the weeks to follow," she said. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "First, be prepared, professional, and do your work to the very best of your ability. Second, live your outside life to the fullest. It informs your work, but more importantly, you only get one. Finally, discover your authentic voice and commit to speaking in it day in and day out and bring it confidently to the work. The combination of genuine and confident is so so sexy. The right roles, jobs, and paths will find you if you stand in your own power." She concluded about Adulting with Jane, "It's an interactive show, so please interact with us. Shop the videos, join our 'Spread The Word' Campaign (a really cool no-money incentive program), join our mailing list for early access to episodes, and talk to us on all the major social platforms. We want to hear what you want to learn. We're also hosting and continuing to host free adulting skill-centric events whenever we can and hope to add more and more as the show takes off." Adulting With Jane is poised to be one of the first narrative shoppable series ever. Shoppable technology allows one to purchase certain items you see featured on the show, on the spot."It's actually exactly what it sounds like," she said. "If you watch an Adulting with Jane episode on our website , you can click directly on a featured product, the episode will pause for you to 'shop' the item, and then you can click 'play' to go right back to the show. If you want to shop the whole episode at once so you don't have to pause during the fun, there is a hyperlink at the bottom for all the shoppable products available in that episode. Right now the trailer is live and shoppable, you can already see how it works at our homepage .""A variety of products will be available in all price ranges so anyone can participate and there will even be some free thingsoccasionally," she said.She also opened up about their partnership with WIREWAX. "We are very excited to be working with Wirewax on this. It's been a long time coming. We were originally slated to work with a different interactive technology company that had a similar design goal, but their interface quality wasn’t going to be quite good enough in time for our launch. We realized very early on in development for Adulting with Jane that our audience and demographics for this show would be largely Millennial and Gen Z.""Any buffering or lag time at all in the running of the tech platform itself would make successfully launching the show with an interactive element near impossible. With that in mind, we went in search of a better platform. We found it. After weeks of internal research, vetting and testing similar tech platforms, we firmly believe that Wirewax is the best out there and certainly the best design suited to what we’re trying to accomplish. We are thrilled to be formally partnered with Wirewax now, and we hope to help them build their market presence in this area as the show grows," she elaborated.She noted that it is really cool to be a producer and actor in this digital age. "In a time where diversity of voices and 'new and interesting' is king (or queen), anything is possible. Anyone willing to put in the work and the time has a legitimate chance to cultivate an engaged audience. You can literally mount your own channel on YouTube in under five minutes if you want to. Carving out your own unique media space and audience is almost encouraged by the ever expanding industry," she said.The show premieres on October 22 on Roku, Chromecast, Amazon, Vimeo, and Apple TV. The premiere will feature three episodes. "We're putting out the first three episodes as a 'mini-season' to get anyone and everyone with an interest to watch and try out this new version of the content. Kind of an epic Beta test with a goal to launch a full season of episodes in 2020. You can watch the mini-season exclusively on our aforementioned website starting on October 22. Then after one week, the episodes will go live one by one on the OTT channels, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, and Instagram in the weeks to follow," she said.For young and aspiring actors, she said, "First, be prepared, professional, and do your work to the very best of your ability. Second, live your outside life to the fullest. It informs your work, but more importantly, you only get one. Finally, discover your authentic voice and commit to speaking in it day in and day out and bring it confidently to the work. The combination of genuine and confident is so so sexy. The right roles, jobs, and paths will find you if you stand in your own power."She concluded about Adulting with Jane, "It's an interactive show, so please interact with us. Shop the videos, join our 'Spread The Word' Campaign (a really cool no-money incentive program), join our mailing list for early access to episodes, and talk to us on all the major social platforms. We want to hear what you want to learn. We're also hosting and continuing to host free adulting skill-centric events whenever we can and hope to add more and more as the show takes off." More about Adulting With Jane, Comedy, Series, DIY Adulting With Jane Comedy Series DIY