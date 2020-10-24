Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed TV, stage and film actress Jennifer Bassey chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Kombucha Cure," "Quarantine," "All My Children," and "Anacostia." She offered advice to young and aspiring actors, and defined the word success. Bassey opened up about the film Kombucha Cure, where she plays Hanna Nowacki opposite Tamara Braun, who portrays Dr. Mara Cohen. "I enjoyed Kombucha Cure. I do a Hungarian accent in this film, which I taught myself via the Internet. One of the makeup people, who is of Hungarian descent, told me that I sounded just like her grandmother," she said. "I hope they edit it brilliantly because there is not one single bad performance. All the actors have done a terrific job, which makes me feel very happy." "I loved working with Tamara Braun. I think she is the most wonderful person," she added. She enjoyed being a part of the digital series, Quarantine, where she played the role of Joyce. "Alicia Minshew is just amazing. She recommended me to play her mother. We had a good time on that, it was a groundbreaking experience since we did it to raise money for the union," she said. Bassey starred as Marian Colby in the daytime drama All My Children, on and off for 30 years. "I did a lot of movies and sitcoms in between," she said. "I loved All My Children," she admitted. "The best thing about being in a long-term series, which is very rare, is that you know the character and you know the people that you are working with. It's comfortable and each time it's like going back to your family to visit. That's what it was like. Working with David Canary was the biggest gift ever. I thought the man was a great actor and a wonderful human being. He was the sweetest, most considerate professional. I couldn't say enough good things about him." When asked how she handled being dialogue-heavy on that show, she said, "I have a very good memory, obviously. People that do soap operas need to have really good memories. You need to adapt to changes that are made in the script quickly. You need to be a quick-thinking person to do this." She was also a part of the digital series Anacostia, where she played Beverly Newman in two episodes. "That was great fun," she admitted. "The producer, Ben Bryant, got me involved. I love him, he is adorable. I had told them that I do deep pain and anger very well." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "The era we are in right now is a very closed era for anybody that wants to get into the business. I am taking acting classes online and I do that every week. Pianists practice the piano every day, singers sing every day and actors need to stay sharp, and the best way to do that is to get up in front of your peers in class each week." "To aspiring actors that want to do movies and television, they need to come to California because there are no soap operas left in New York City. Also, get in an acting class since that will teach you tricks as well," she added. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Getting through COVID as positively as you can." "People need to be brave," she said. Bassey defined the word success as "having serenity, love, and joy in my life." For her fans, Bassey concluded, "My fans are great. The fans are the best thing, they still love All My Children more than anything. We had professional, well-mannered people on our show." Actress Jennifer Bassey Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Bassey During the quarantine, she acknowledged that she is "doing things to make herself positive." "I am cutting my own hair now, and I am cutting my husband's hair. I should have been a hairdresser, I am doing pretty good at it. I am learning how to cook too and I am becoming a pretty damn good cook," she said. 