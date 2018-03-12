Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Thalia Almodovar, the star of VH1 Beauty Bar, is fighting back against claims that she is trying to be a Kim Kardashian clone. She chatted exclusively with Digital Journal. Since the show’s premiere two weeks ago, she has had to contend with an onslaught of scrutiny from several media outlets, alleging she has intentionally created herself to mimic Kim Kardashian. "The world has always tried to label me," she responds. "I’ve lived a life where I was forced to be an unauthentic self and I would never repeat that again." Thalia explained more to Digital Journal in the follow Q&A session. Redbook reported last week that you spent $107,000 on pout, boobs, booty to transform yourself into Kim Kardashian. Is that true? Thalia: Absolutely, completely false. When I started my surgeries, the Kardashian show didn't even exist. It's flattering that people think I resemble Kim because she's a beautiful woman but I'm not here to look like anybody but myself. Redbook also says you’re also looking for your very own Kanye. Thalia: Not everything written is the truth. I have a loyal boyfriend that loves and respects me and he looks nothing like Kanye. Is being Kim's doppelgänger profitable? Is there a business for being a "Kim Klone?" Thalia: I wouldn't know because I'm not a Kim Kardashian look-alike or impersonator. I'm a professional makeup artist that dabbles in modeling and acting. Tell us more about VH1 Beauty Bar. Thalia: VH1 Beauty Bar is about a salon in the Inwood area of Manhattan and the five talented hair stylists and makeup artists that work there. Like every salon in America, there's drama. You always seem to be in the middle of the show’s drama. Thalia: A lot of people are intimidated and insecure by beautiful, smart, strong women. Do clients ever come into the salon asking to made to look like you? Thalia: All the time. I'm not a plastic surgeon but I try my best to make my clients feel as beautiful as I do. What are some of your top tricks of the make-up trade? Thalia: My skin which is my canvas so I always take care of it and I never go to sleep with makeup on. What do you want viewers to know about the real Thalia Almodovar? Thalia: That I'm living my truth. I'm a secure woman. I love my family and God and I have my ups and downs. Life has been a struggle but I stay focused and humble. To learn more about Thalia, follow her on Thalia Almodovar knows that she likely comes off as the villain on VH1 Beauty Bar, but she sees no real problem in it. "I grew up watching Spanish soap operas and the villain always has the most fun," she laughs. "Honestly, though, I'm a sweetheart once you get to know me."Since the show’s premiere two weeks ago, she has had to contend with an onslaught of scrutiny from several media outlets, alleging she has intentionally created herself to mimic Kim Kardashian. "The world has always tried to label me," she responds. "I’ve lived a life where I was forced to be an unauthentic self and I would never repeat that again."Thalia explained more to Digital Journal in the follow Q&A session.: Absolutely, completely false. When I started my surgeries, the Kardashian show didn't even exist. It's flattering that people think I resemble Kim because she's a beautiful woman but I'm not here to look like anybody but myself.: Not everything written is the truth. I have a loyal boyfriend that loves and respects me and he looks nothing like Kanye.: I wouldn't know because I'm not a Kim Kardashian look-alike or impersonator. I'm a professional makeup artist that dabbles in modeling and acting.: VH1 Beauty Bar is about a salon in the Inwood area of Manhattan and the five talented hair stylists and makeup artists that work there. Like every salon in America, there's drama.: A lot of people are intimidated and insecure by beautiful, smart, strong women.: All the time. I'm not a plastic surgeon but I try my best to make my clients feel as beautiful as I do.: My skin which is my canvas so I always take care of it and I never go to sleep with makeup on.: That I'm living my truth. I'm a secure woman. I love my family and God and I have my ups and downs. Life has been a struggle but I stay focused and humble.To learn more about Thalia, follow her on Instagram More about Vh1, thalia, beauty bar, Star Vh1 thalia beauty bar Star