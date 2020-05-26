Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Eva LaRue chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for her acting work in "The Young and The Restless." "My favorite part of The Young and The Restless experience included working with Peter Bergman, and so many new people. Peter and I have been friends for 30 years but we never worked together so that was amazing. Michelle Stafford has been a friend for ages too so it was a blast working with her. I just love Michelle. It was a fun storyline and I loved the character, and working with Sasha Calle and Michael Mealor. It was a great experience all around. They are all such good actors," she said. This marks her second career Daytime Emmy nomination in the acting field. She was previously nominated in 1997 for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for her acting work as Dr. Maria Santos in All My Children. When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on the daytime shows, she said, "When I first started, we used to have a regular schedule, and we would do 20 pages in a day, which is already a lot compared to primetime. After I had my daughter and I went back to All My Children, they started shooting two shows a day, so it suddenly went to 75 pages of script in a day, which was a mindnumbing amount of work. This time around, on The Young and The Restless, it all seemed very doable. I loved everyone I was working with. I just had a great time." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Acting as a profession has to be something that you cannot live without. It has to be a burning passion that you will have to put up with all the rejections, heartaches, insecurities, and struggles. Acting is not for the weak or the faint of heart." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Evolve." LaRue listed Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman as her dream collaboration choices in the acting world. "They are two of my favorite actresses," she said. In the 2020 digital Daytime Emmy categories, LaRue had nothing but the kindest remarks about She recalled fond memories when she starred in CSI: Miami. "I had such a great time there. It was almost 10 years on that show. That was a blast," she said. For LaRue, she shared that the word success has a "multi-dimensional" meaning. "Most people equate success with money, and I don't. I equate success with personal, emotional, spiritual, and psychological growth. Holistic health." LaRue concluded, "The fans have been so amazing in the last two months since John passed, and so has the whole soap opera community. I heard from actors in every single soap opera. They have been phenomenal. The soap opera community is a family that doesn't go away. 