Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Ethan William Childress chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Mixed-ish," being an actor in the digital age, and he shared that he would love to someday work with Will Smith. Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "Mostly the love for the job. I enjoy acting a lot. I like getting to be a different person and still bring a little bit of myself to each character." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I guess it feels normal to me. I mean most everything I watch is through streaming apps or on YouTube. I only watch traditional TV on Tuesday nights." He opened up about life during the quarantine. "I've been lucky to still be busy enough that the fact that we've been in quarantine for a year now isn't a huge deal. I do miss being able to see my friends and hang out when I've been able to go home to Las Vegas. But between filming Mixed-ish, auditions, acting classes, and school, my schedule is still pretty full," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he said, "I would say to really try and not take a 'no' personally. It's difficult to know exactly what they are looking for. Practice your craft. And really just make sure this is something that you are truly passionate about. It's a lot of work and takes your full dedication." He listed Will Smith as his dream acting partner in the entertainment business. "Will Smith is top of my list. He is super accomplished. He's a great actor. And people who've worked with him have said that he's very down to earth. I would also like to work with Daveed Diggs if I could. I mean I've watched Hamilton three times, he is just amazing," he said. On his definition of success, he said, "I would say the ability to reach your goals. And being able to do something you love." He concluded about Mixed-ish, "First off, tune in. Mixed-ish is relatable. You get to learn and laugh at the same time. I can't tell you how many fans comment that they really like that the show represents them and what they struggled with growing up as a bi-racial or multi-racial child. I love being a part of that connection to people." To learn more about actor Ethan William Childress, check out his Ethan William Childress Paul Gregory On playing Johan Johnson in Mixed-ish, he said, "I really love it. The people I get to work with are amazing. I get to learn so much while having so much fun. And I like that they find a way to talk about relevant issues."Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "Mostly the love for the job. I enjoy acting a lot. I like getting to be a different person and still bring a little bit of myself to each character."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I guess it feels normal to me. I mean most everything I watch is through streaming apps or on YouTube. I only watch traditional TV on Tuesday nights."He opened up about life during the quarantine. "I've been lucky to still be busy enough that the fact that we've been in quarantine for a year now isn't a huge deal. I do miss being able to see my friends and hang out when I've been able to go home to Las Vegas. But between filming Mixed-ish, auditions, acting classes, and school, my schedule is still pretty full," he said.For young and aspiring actors, he said, "I would say to really try and not take a 'no' personally. It's difficult to know exactly what they are looking for. Practice your craft. And really just make sure this is something that you are truly passionate about. It's a lot of work and takes your full dedication."He listed Will Smith as his dream acting partner in the entertainment business. "Will Smith is top of my list. He is super accomplished. He's a great actor. And people who've worked with him have said that he's very down to earth. I would also like to work with Daveed Diggs if I could. I mean I've watched Hamilton three times, he is just amazing," he said.On his definition of success, he said, "I would say the ability to reach your goals. And being able to do something you love."He concluded about Mixed-ish, "First off, tune in. Mixed-ish is relatable. You get to learn and laugh at the same time. I can't tell you how many fans comment that they really like that the show represents them and what they struggled with growing up as a bi-racial or multi-racial child. I love being a part of that connection to people."To learn more about actor Ethan William Childress, check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Instagram More about Ethan William Childress, Mixedish, Actor, Digital Age, Will smith Ethan William Childr... Mixedish Actor Digital Age Will smith