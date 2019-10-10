By By Markos Papadatos 26 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning anchor Ernie Anastos (Fox 5) will be honored at the 13th annual NYC Greek Film Festival on October 23. Anastos is a Hall of Fame Broadcaster whose mantel holds over 30 Emmy awards and nominations including the prestigious "Lifetime Emmy," "Best Newscast in New York" and the coveted Edward R. Murrow Award for broadcast excellence. On October 23, the New York City Greek Festival will award him the "Achievement in Broadcasting" Award at 6 p.m. at Florence Gould Hall in New York City, during the closing ceremony of the 13th annual NYC Greek Film Festival. An esteemed anchor, reporter, and author for CBS, ABC, and FOX, Anastos has covered some of the biggest stories of the last 30 years, including the September 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks, and he met Fidel Castro in Cuba, where he produced a series of special reports on the anniversary of the Cuban revolution. He is also the host of "Positively Ernie." Throughout his career in journalism, Anastos has traveled to the war-torn countries of El Salvador and Nicaragua. He has interviewed such top global leaders as former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, as well as Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and South African Bishop Desmond Tutu. To learn more about the New York City Greek Film Festival, check out its For more information on Ernie Anastos, visit his An iconic New York newsman of Greek heritage, Anastos will be honored for achievement in broadcasting while staying true to traditional Greek values.Anastos is a Hall of Fame Broadcaster whose mantel holds over 30 Emmy awards and nominations including the prestigious "Lifetime Emmy," "Best Newscast in New York" and the coveted Edward R. Murrow Award for broadcast excellence.On October 23, the New York City Greek Festival will award him the "Achievement in Broadcasting" Award at 6 p.m. at Florence Gould Hall in New York City, during the closing ceremony of the 13th annual NYC Greek Film Festival.An esteemed anchor, reporter, and author for CBS, ABC, and FOX, Anastos has covered some of the biggest stories of the last 30 years, including the September 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks, and he met Fidel Castro in Cuba, where he produced a series of special reports on the anniversary of the Cuban revolution. He is also the host of "Positively Ernie."Throughout his career in journalism, Anastos has traveled to the war-torn countries of El Salvador and Nicaragua. He has interviewed such top global leaders as former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, as well as Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and South African Bishop Desmond Tutu.To learn more about the New York City Greek Film Festival, check out its official website For more information on Ernie Anastos, visit his official homepage More about Ernie anastos, Greek Film Festival, NYC, Anchor Ernie anastos Greek Film Festival NYC Anchor