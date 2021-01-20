Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Erin Michele Soto chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Anastasia in the hit digital series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime Video. She shared that she is drawn to her character, Anastasia, since she is "multidimensional." Soto opened up about filming the five new episodes. "It was phenomenal sans the COVID part. A part of what made filming the five new episodes great was having the chance to work with multiple cast members of Studio City. I had a blast with Carolyn Hennesy." "I honestly feel lucky to be filming during COVID as so many aren't getting the chance to express their creativity on a more expansive level. Art is so important, especially in times of challenge, and I am so happy these episodes are shining," she added. For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "keep going." "If you love the craft of acting, study, and do as many shows and productions as you can. As long as you're having fun that’s what matters. The success will come," she said. She complimented Sean Kanan, Michele Kanan and Timothy Woodward Jr. "Working with Sean, Michele, Timothy, and the team is wonderful. Showing up on a set with good energy makes me feel fortunate. It's probably why the show is successful," she said. On her definition of the word success, she responded, "To me, success, is running hard and fast towards my bliss and having the chance to dance in it. That's success, the chance to do what I desire for a living, have love and happiness. Accolades are a cool bonus." Soto concluded about Studio City, "Go watch it. The show is a glittering good time." Studio City is available for streaming on To learn more about Erin Michele Soto, check out her Instagram On playing Anastasia in Studio City, she said, "I have so much fun playing Anastasia and further discovering her in season two. I love that she has comedic and steamy moments in Hearts on Fire and her real-life, more strengths, insecurities, and gumption unfold."She shared that she is drawn to her character, Anastasia, since she is "multidimensional."Soto opened up about filming the five new episodes. "It was phenomenal sans the COVID part. A part of what made filming the five new episodes great was having the chance to work with multiple cast members of Studio City. I had a blast with Carolyn Hennesy.""I honestly feel lucky to be filming during COVID as so many aren't getting the chance to express their creativity on a more expansive level. Art is so important, especially in times of challenge, and I am so happy these episodes are shining," she added.For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "keep going." "If you love the craft of acting, study, and do as many shows and productions as you can. As long as you're having fun that’s what matters. The success will come," she said.She complimented Sean Kanan, Michele Kanan and Timothy Woodward Jr. "Working with Sean, Michele, Timothy, and the team is wonderful. Showing up on a set with good energy makes me feel fortunate. It's probably why the show is successful," she said.On her definition of the word success, she responded, "To me, success, is running hard and fast towards my bliss and having the chance to dance in it. That's success, the chance to do what I desire for a living, have love and happiness. Accolades are a cool bonus."Soto concluded about Studio City, "Go watch it. The show is a glittering good time."Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video To learn more about Erin Michele Soto, check out her IMDb page and follow her on Instagram erinmichelesoto) More about Erin Michele Soto, Erin Michele Soto, Studio City, Studio City, Amazon Erin Michele Soto Erin Michele Soto Studio City Studio City Amazon Amazon Prime Prime Video Video