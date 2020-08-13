Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Erika Slezak ("One Life to Live" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the film "Guest Artist," which was written by Jeff Daniels. "I had never met Jeff Daniels nor Timothy Busfield, who directed it," she said. "Jeff and Timothy were the most charming and most delightful people ever. Jeff is such a smart director and so wonderful. He wrote me the sweetest note afterward thanking me. I finally saw the movie and I love they way it was edited, and I love the whole story. I was pleased and proud to have been a part of it. The whole cast was a pleasure. I hope the film does well. If you have a chance folks, go and see it." On life during quarantine, she said, "Quarantine has been fine for us. Both of my grownup children are with us. We have a comfortable house and everything is safe. I am taking this time to enjoy myself, read, and cook. I have cleaned every closet in my house 17 times. In a way, it's a good thing. It's nice to have my family around me close. It has worked out pretty well for us." "We are all doing okay, and wearing masks has become second nature for us. I don't mind it at all. When people choose not to wear a mask, it is thoughtless, and irresponsible of them," she added. "During this pandemic, I developed patience. That's a skill," she said with a sweet laugh. "I take things as they come. Unfortunately, I am not a patient person but I've learned a lot of patience, which is good." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "I am still going." "If ever get back into production, I would love to work again. I did an episode of Erika Slezak and Len Cariou in "Blue Bloods" on CBS John Paul Filo,CBS She played the iconic role of Victoria Lord on One Life to Live for 42 years. This past May, she was a part of "I worked with wonderful, committed actors on One Life to Live and that makes it fun and rewarding," she said. Following her TV interview in The Story of Soaps, she was interviewed by media personality Michael Fairman on his YouTube channel. "That was nice. Michael is a great interviewer," she said. In June of 2020, Slezak's record of six Daytime Emmy Award wins was recently tied by Heather Tom, who plays Katie Logan on The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS. Tom collected her sixth career Emmy Award this year, and they are both tied as the most honored soap actresses in the history of the Daytime Emmy Awards. "That is lovely. Heather is a great actress. She is just so good. The last time I was nominated she won and I was very pleased for her. I went over and I congratulated her," she said. Slezak defined the word success as follows: "I have had a very fulfilling, long career and I was very happy doing it. 