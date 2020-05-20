Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Six-time Emmy winner Erika Slezak was featured as a panelist and expert in "The Story of Soaps," which aired on May 19 on ABC. This compelling two-hour ABC primetime program sheds light on how soap operas have changed television forever. It highlights the iconic impact of the soap opera genre and how they raised awareness on important social issues that were happening in the headlines at the same time. "It was one of the best jobs an actor can have," Slezak remarked in the special. She subsequently remembered the time that they had one "lovely Hollywood actor" on their show who had a breakdown during dress rehearsal one day and he told them that he can't do this, and he requested they let him go. That actor had noted that it was "insane" to do that much work in one day. "We loved it," Slezak recalled, about the workload. Most importantly, The Story of Soaps does an excellent job showcasing how dedicated the fans are in that daytime world, especially since the majority of them are multi-generational fans. "My dear sweet grandmother got everybody in her nursing home to watch, and they were all glued all the time," she said. She also opened up about the cancellation of several soaps (One Life to Live, As The World Turns, Guiding Light, and All My Children) and how that "is a shame" since it "took away from people something that they were so invested in," and rightfully so. "I think people were horrified," she admitted. The full episode of The Story of Soaps is available on the ABC website by Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Slezak was known for her long-time portrayal of matriarch Victoria Lord on One Life to Live.This compelling two-hour ABC primetime program sheds light on how soap operas have changed television forever. It highlights the iconic impact of the soap opera genre and how they raised awareness on important social issues that were happening in the headlines at the same time. "It was one of the best jobs an actor can have," Slezak remarked in the special.She subsequently remembered the time that they had one "lovely Hollywood actor" on their show who had a breakdown during dress rehearsal one day and he told them that he can't do this, and he requested they let him go. That actor had noted that it was "insane" to do that much work in one day. "We loved it," Slezak recalled, about the workload.Most importantly, The Story of Soaps does an excellent job showcasing how dedicated the fans are in that daytime world, especially since the majority of them are multi-generational fans. "My dear sweet grandmother got everybody in her nursing home to watch, and they were all glued all the time," she said.She also opened up about the cancellation of several soaps (One Life to Live, As The World Turns, Guiding Light, and All My Children) and how that "is a shame" since it "took away from people something that they were so invested in," and rightfully so. "I think people were horrified," she admitted.The full episode of The Story of Soaps is available on the ABC website by clicking here : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erika Slezak back in the spring of 2019. More about Erika Slezak, The Story of Soaps, one life to live, Actress Erika Slezak The Story of Soaps one life to live Actress