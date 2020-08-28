Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress and TV personality Erika De La Cruz chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the series "Dream Life" on FYI. She opened up about Passion to Paycheck. "It is an annual event and online membership community centered around personal development & entrepreneurship. Both have an element of Television to them, because we bring in guest speakers and feature inside the portal, Personality sfro, every side of TV & Personal branding in the process," she said. Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "I think finding your 'why' is incredibly important. Somewhere along the lines, I discovered that my purpose is really to help other people feel less alone. To aid them in getting out of their own way and into the life they've always dreamt of. Thinking about this is what keeps me inspired." On being a media personality in the digital age, she said, "Wow, so different from what I imagine it used to be. I started my career in radio and even then, the entire industry was beginning to include visual components and video on their websites and social platforms." She continued, "Where before, you were typically a 'personality' on a show, or had your own, nowadays it's a bit of a '360 degrees lifestyle,' meaning the lines have been blurred between Personalities and Personal Brands a bit more. I think the one thing that is still constant though, is you do have to have a skill set and talent on camera, or on the air waves to get jobs traditionally meant for personalities." "I think that's why there hasn't been this huge uptick in converting bloggers to television successfully quite yet... because they are in fact, separate and different, but do in fact, compliment one another," she added. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "I'd say your belief in yourself and what you can do is key. At the end of the day, you have to be your own biggest cheerleader." On the best advice she was ever given, she said, "I think the best advice came from a book I read actually (Rocket Fuel, by Gino Wickman and Mark C. Winters.) And that was- that whether you're a creative visionary type person, or an operational, integrator type person- you aren't missing anything! The key is to work with others who compliment and complete the skill set. The advice was to actually 'stay in my zone of genius'." "Until then, I had been struggling to learn everything and getting down on myself when I couldn't do an excel spreadsheet easily. Now, that is totally changed: instead of asking how I can learn it, I ask myself, who already loves it and how can I work with that person," she said. She defined the word success as "loving my daily life." "Even the days where nothing "grand" is happening. 