Break Even
will be released on December 1, and his character Dash is known as the daredevil. He plays opposite Alisa Reyes, who stars as Rosie. The film was written by CJ Walley, and directed by Shane Stanley. Break Even
is available on Amazon by clicking here
.
Fellows remarked that it was an "amazing experience" making this movie, and it would not have been possible without Walley and Stanley for giving them this opportunity. "Thank you both and everyone else in the cast and crew that brought all their efforts every day to make this movie what it is," he exclaimed. "Cheers and congrats to all."
For more information on this movie, check out its official homepage
and its Facebook page
.