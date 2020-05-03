Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Erik Fellows chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In Break Even, he plays Dash. The actor anticipates that it will be coming out in the middle of the summer. "I am also excited about the film Starf*cker, though it's a very different project." Actor Erik Fellows Baker Photography In the highly-anticipated TV series, Purgatory, he plays Bobby, an ex-con. "Hopefully, that will be out in early fall," he said. "Purgatory was awesome. We shot 16 episodes that we will release in two seasons. In this series, the characters get invited to a New Year's Eve event at a resort. We are all there for a particular reason and we are all connected in one sort of way: for a revenge on some bad deed that is done. We lured into a surprise spot for the group and we ended up getting trapped in a cave, and we try to find our way out. I am really excited about it." He shared that The Bay will be releasing a couple of more episodes of Season 5 this summer as part of "the finale of the fifth season." Actor Erik Fellows Baker Photography He also revealed that he portrays Danny in Blood, which was directed by Mark David and Daniel Blake Smith. "I play the role of Danny and he is the best friend to the lead character whose blood cures cancer. It's a crazy concept and I play the manipulative best friend and takes advantage of the situation. It was a really cool script," he said. To learn more about actor Actor Erik Fellows Baker Photography "Life in quarantine has been fine," he admitted. "We are trying to keep ourselves busy. We are doing activities around the house. We play basketball a lot on our basketball court."In Break Even, he plays Dash. The actor anticipates that it will be coming out in the middle of the summer. "I am also excited about the film Starf*cker, though it's a very different project."In the highly-anticipated TV series, Purgatory, he plays Bobby, an ex-con. "Hopefully, that will be out in early fall," he said. "Purgatory was awesome. We shot 16 episodes that we will release in two seasons. In this series, the characters get invited to a New Year's Eve event at a resort. We are all there for a particular reason and we are all connected in one sort of way: for a revenge on some bad deed that is done. We lured into a surprise spot for the group and we ended up getting trapped in a cave, and we try to find our way out. I am really excited about it."He shared that The Bay will be releasing a couple of more episodes of Season 5 this summer as part of "the finale of the fifth season."He also revealed that he portrays Danny in Blood, which was directed by Mark David and Daniel Blake Smith. "I play the role of Danny and he is the best friend to the lead character whose blood cures cancer. It's a crazy concept and I play the manipulative best friend and takes advantage of the situation. It was a really cool script," he said.To learn more about actor Erik Fellows , follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Erik Fellows, Actor, Purgatory, break even, The Bay Erik Fellows Actor Purgatory break even The Bay