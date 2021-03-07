Erik Fellows spotlighted in Armenia TV about 'Purgatory'

Fellows returned to Armenia to film the remainder of the second season of the digital series Purgatory
, which was directed by Michael Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan; moreover, Caissie co-wrote the series with Anahit Shahsuvaryan.
Aside from Erik Fellows, the Purgatory
cast is comprised of Danny Mahoney, Tatjana Marjanovic, David Chandler, Johnny Neal, Bibi Lucille, Anoush Arakelian, Victoria Aleksanyan, and Dalita Avanesian
, among others.
Purgatory
is available for streaming on Popstar! TV
.
