Erik Fellows spotlighted in Armenia TV about 'Purgatory'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Erik Fellows was featured on "Bari Luys" on Armenia TV, where he spoke about being a part of the digital series "Purgatory."
Fellows returned to Armenia to film the remainder of the second season of the digital series Purgatory, which was directed by Michael Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan; moreover, Caissie co-wrote the series with Anahit Shahsuvaryan.
Aside from Erik Fellows, the Purgatory cast is comprised of Danny Mahoney, Tatjana Marjanovic, David Chandler, Johnny Neal, Bibi Lucille, Anoush Arakelian, Victoria Aleksanyan, and Dalita Avanesian, among others.
Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.
