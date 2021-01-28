Email
article imageErik Fellows pays moving tribute to acting legend Cloris Leachman

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Erik Fellows has paid a moving tribute to the late veteran actress Cloris Leachman, who passed away yesterday at the age of 94.
Fellows shared that he had the honor to work with Leachman in American Cowslip, which was directed by Mark David. "This all-star cast is something that is still surreal to me and that I had a chance to be part of this movie," he said.
"Rest in Power Cloris Leachman, God bless you. Your Talents and the mark you put on this world and industry will live on forever," Fellows remarked.
"I am forever grateful for this opportunity and will cherish this privilege forever," he exclaimed, prior to thanking director Mark David for believing in him.
