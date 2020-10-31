Erik Fellows of 'The Bay' to star in 'Break Even' movie as Dash

By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Erik Fellows of "The Bay" will be starring as Dash in the upcoming movie "Break Even." Digital Journal has the scoop. In the meantime, as Digital Journal reported, he is also starring in the vampire film, To learn more about actor Erik Fellows and his filmography, check out his Instagram Break Even is coming in December of 2020. He stars as Dash opposite Alisa Reyes, who plays Rosie. It was written by CJ Walley, and directed by Shane Stanley.In the meantime, as Digital Journal reported, he is also starring in the vampire film, Essence of Love , where he plays the role of Draven, which comes just in time for Halloween. Fellows will be appearing in the new episodes of the Emmy award-winning series The Bay, which start on November 10, on Popstar! TV.To learn more about actor Erik Fellows and his filmography, check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Instagram breakevenmovie A post shared by erikfellowsofficial) on Oct 30, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT More about Erik Fellows, break even, Movie, Actor Erik Fellows break even Movie Actor