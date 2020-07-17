Erik Fellows of 'The Bay' signs with The Green Room Management

Email
article imageErik Fellows of 'The Bay' signs with The Green Room Management

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Entertainment
"The Bay" star Erik Fellows has signed with the talent management company, The Green Room Management. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Fellows stars as Bobby in the new digital series Purgatory on Popstar! TV.
Erik Fellows in Purgatory
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory'
Erik Fellows still shot, photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'
He is also the star of such upcoming films Break Even and Starf*cker, which will be released later in the year.
Tabatha Minchew of The Green Room Management (co-owned by Alex Czuleger and Patrick Havern) will serve as his manager. She remarked that "Erik is a talented artist who has a passionate and professional history." "I felt would be best catered by the services of our company as he continues to grow and expand his career," Minchew added.
Actor Erik Fellows
Actor Erik Fellows
Baker Photography
In addition, Fellows is represented by talent agents J Pervis Talent Agency and Mitchell & Associates Talent and Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix for publicity representation.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erik Fellows backin May of 2020.
Actor Erik Fellows
Actor Erik Fellows
Baker Photography
