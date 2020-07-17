Erik Fellows of 'The Bay' signs with The Green Room Management

Fellows
stars as Bobby in the new digital series Purgatory
on Popstar! TV.
He is also the star of such upcoming films Break Even
and Starf*cker
, which will be released later in the year.
Tabatha Minchew of The Green Room Management
(co-owned by Alex Czuleger and Patrick Havern) will serve as his manager. She remarked that "Erik is a talented artist who has a passionate and professional history." "I felt would be best catered by the services of our company as he continues to grow and expand his career," Minchew added.
In addition, Fellows is represented by talent agents J Pervis Talent Agency
and Mitchell & Associates Talent
and Wendy Shepherd
of Studio Matrix
for publicity representation.
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erik Fellows
backin May of 2020.
