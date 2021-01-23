Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageErik Fellows is heading back to Armenia to film 'Purgatory'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Erik Fellows will be headed back to Armenia to film the remainder of the second season of the digital series "Purgatory." Digital Journal has the scoop.
In a post on social media, Fellows revealed that he will be going back to film the rest of Season 2 of Purgatory. He encouraged his fans and viewers to check him out in the first season of Purgatory on Popstar TV.
He described his character, Bobby, as one that "isn't the meanest guy nor the nicest."
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos proclaimed his mind-blowing performance as Bobby in Season 1 as Emmy-worthy, and rightfully so. The Purgatory series itself ought to be an Emmy contender as well.
Purgatory is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here.
Instagram

erikfellowsofficial)

More about Erik Fellows, Purgatory, Digital, Drama, Series
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Debbie Matenopoulos launches her new skincare line Ikaria Beauty
Emmy nominee Anna Maria Horsford opens up about 'Studio City' Special
Iconic TV and radio interviewer Larry King dead at 87
Trump mulled replacing attorney general over election results: US media
Catching up with Ed Asner: Legendary film and TV actor Special
Review: Body of work – The very exceptional Ms Imogen Heap
Saudi intercepts 'hostile target' over capital
Alberta wants compensation from US over Keystone XL cancellation
Afghan officials welcome Biden plan to review US-Taliban deal
Erik Fellows is heading back to Armenia to film 'Purgatory'