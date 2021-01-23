Erik Fellows is heading back to Armenia to film 'Purgatory'

In a post on social media, Fellows revealed that he will be going back to film the rest of Season 2 of Purgatory
. He encouraged his fans and viewers to check him out in the first season of Purgatory on Popstar TV.
He described his character, Bobby, as one that "isn't the meanest guy nor the nicest."
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos proclaimed his mind-blowing performance as Bobby in Season 1 as Emmy-worthy
, and rightfully so. The Purgatory
series itself ought to be an Emmy contender as well.
Purgatory
is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here
.
