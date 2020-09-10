Email
article imageErik Fellows is featured in new romantic comedy 'In Other Words'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Erik Fellows ("The Bay" and "Purgatory") is featured in the new comedy "In Other Words." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It was directed by Patrick Perez Vidauri and it was written by Cristina Nava. Bryan McClure, Natasha Esca, and Edy Ganem star in this film. In Other Words is released on September 8 on digital formats and On Demand, and it will be released on HBO Latino in February of 2021.
In this romantic comedy, a tech geek named True Andrews (played by Bryan McClure) lands an investor Maximillion Woods (Chris Kattan) for his matchmaking app; however, when his app matches him with a beautiful girl Angelica Beltran (Natasha Esca) who doesn't speak English, he travels with his buddies Kiki Calderon and Benny Vaswani (Joe Nunez and Rishi Arya) to wine country in Baja California, Mexico, in order to prove that his algorithm isn't screwy.
Erik Fellows makes a cameo and plays the role of Jack. A short yet witty clip may be seen below.
In Other Words is available on Amazon Prime Video.
