Actor Erik Fellows chatted with Digital Journal about the mini-series "Evil Touch," where he plays Special Agent Franco. He also spoke about the fifth season of "The Bay," where he stars as Damian Blackwell.

In the mini-series Evil Touch, Fellows plays Special Agent Franco. "Well, what intrigued me the most about taking this role on is that I have never played a special agent and interrogator before and the character that was offered was more on the end of a rookie interrogator and a little edgier, hot-headed and cocky. As far as the project, I thought it was a cool concept on the storyline and the style in how they were shooting it. Usual suspects style. That's what really excited me about coming on board and I'm glad I did," he said.

"What makes Evil Touch unique is the style in which they shot it in and the fact that shot majority of it over in Armenia. Having a supernatural feel and horror gives it a good dynamic of being scary and exciting, and that it just visually stimulating," he said.

Fellows acknowledged that it was a different type of role for him to play the authority figure in Evil Touch. "The style and pace that we shot our scenes, and how it tied in with the story, seeing the separate understandings coming together made it a different experience for me. Watch the final pieces come alive to make the series complete," he said.

Thus far, three episodes of Evil Touch have been released. "Make sure to really pay attention to all the parts and scenarios throughout the first three episodes, that way, they will be able to see how it all ties itself together by the end," he said.

Fellows is stoked about the fifth season of The Bay, where he plays Damian Blackwell, which debuts on Monday, December 30. "From what I'm hearing, there will be drama in Bay City and some more romance obviously. I'm excited to see what season 5 brings us as well. As you know, we really can't discuss too much about it so just go watch," he said.

"We are all excited to be part of it and the intrigue leading into the fifth season is very high, so we have the fans and the support from everyone to thank for that," Fellows concluded.

To learn more about actor Erik Fellows, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram