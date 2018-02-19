Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment Acclaimed singer and actor Erich Bergen (who portrays Blake Moran on "Madam Secretary") chatted with me about his upcoming concerts, and being on the hit show on CBS. Symphony concert Bergin will be performing his inaugural 'Madam Secretary' on CBS On March 11, Bergen is back for the second half of the fourth season of Madam Secretary on CBS. "It is wild," he admitted. "For an actor to have a show that is running this long, and to be this big, is quite a rarity. I am very thankful and thrilled that we keep going. The fans keep watching us, that's the reason we keep going. Our objective right now is to really show how the government can work in a productive way. Our show seems to provide entertainment, and a little bit of inspiration, and a fantasy life to people." It is daunting, but I am super-excited about it."On March 11, Bergen is back for the second half of the fourth season of Madam Secretary on CBS. "It is wild," he admitted. "For an actor to have a show that is running this long, and to be this big, is quite a rarity. I am very thankful and thrilled that we keep going. The fans keep watching us, that's the reason we keep going. Our objective right now is to really show how the government can work in a productive way. Our show seems to provide entertainment, and a little bit of inspiration, and a fantasy life to people."A stand-out moment for Bergen was when he had the opportunity to meet Hillary Clinton , who instantly recognized him as Blake from the show.On March 24 and 25, 2018, Bergen will be performing concerts at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. "Those concerts won't be with the symphony," he explained. "I will perform with a big band, and that's the usual show that I've been doing for years in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas for years I will bring a big band, but not quite 60 people. I will be singing some of my favorite songs, and the music that has inspired my career. Everything from Elton John, to Michael Jackson, to Barry Manilow. It's a blast. That one is pure fun," he elaborated.Bergen listed country songstress Maren Morris as his dream female collaboration choice. "I am really obsessed with her," he admitted. "Her voice is unbelievable!"On the impact of technology in the music business, Bergen said, "The great thing about the Internet is that it made music more accessible. It certainly made it easier for everyone to have a shot, but what it did, was it diluted the market. Having so much music isn't necessarily a good thing overall. What happens now is it dilutes the market, in the sense that music becomes very disposable. There is not a lot of development anymore on one artist."For aspiring singers and actors, Bergen's advice is as follows: "Do the thing that nobody else is doing. Find that open lane in your field, and do that!"Bergen defined the word success as "Setting a goal for something that you want to do, or create or experience, and through a process of hard work, you do it to your satisfaction!" "For some people, success is based on money and some people it is based on a good feeling," he said.To learn more about actor Erich Bergen and his latest endeavors, follow him on Twitter , and check out his Facebook page More about Erich Bergen, Madam Secretary, CBS, Actor, Singer Erich Bergen Madam Secretary CBS Actor Singer