Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEric Nelsen opens up about '1 Night in San Diego' comedy film Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy winner Eric Nelsen chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the comedy "1 Night in San Diego" on Hulu.
"It's crazy because we filmed that back in January of 2019 in San Diego. It has been a couple of years," he said about 1 Night in San Diego. "Also, the fact that they got a deal with Hulu is really cool. It was a fun female-driven comedy by Laura Ashley Samuels and Jenna Ushkowitz. It was a pleasure to work with those girls."
Nelsen noted that his character, Gordo, in 1 Night in San Diego was "really out there." "Gordo is on another planet, almost," he said. "I read the script and I knew it would be so much fun to play him. I was doing more serious roles at the time, so the opportunity to do some comedy was different. I was really excited, everyone was really cool and fun."
"Penelope Lawson, the director, was just so cool and so easy to work with. She allowed me the freedom to bring what I wanted to the table for my character," he added.
1 Night in San Diego earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
Viewers can also catch Nelsen in the sixth season of the hit digital drama series The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin on Popstar! TV.
To learn more about Emmy winner Eric Nelsen, follow him on Instagram.
Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen
Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen
Photo by Eduardo Whaite
More about Eric Nelsen, 1 Night in San Diego, Comedy, Film
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Turkey's jailed Kurdish leader accuses Erdogan of power grab
Clinical trials are adapating with new tech in the COVID era
Elijah Noll of American Teeth talks new music, and digital age Special
Ikea France goes on trial for spying on staff
What's happening today with N.B.'s mystery neurological disease
Biden 'disappointed' as Turkey quits domestic violence treaty
Millions of financial records found exposed without a password Special
Eric Nelsen opens up about '1 Night in San Diego' comedy film Special
Brazil's Bolsonaro takes birthday swipe at Covid restrictions
Fear the smart city? New standard addresses privacy concerns