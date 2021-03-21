Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy winner Eric Nelsen chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the comedy "1 Night in San Diego" on Hulu. Nelsen noted that his character, Gordo, in 1 Night in San Diego was "really out there." "Gordo is on another planet, almost," he said. "I read the script and I knew it would be so much fun to play him. I was doing more serious roles at the time, so the opportunity to do some comedy was different. I was really excited, everyone was really cool and fun." "Penelope Lawson, the director, was just so cool and so easy to work with. She allowed me the freedom to bring what I wanted to the table for my character," he added. 1 Night in San Diego earned a favorable review from Viewers can also catch Nelsen in the sixth season of the hit digital drama series The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin on To learn more about Emmy winner Eric Nelsen, follow him on Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen Photo by Eduardo Whaite "It's crazy because we filmed that back in January of 2019 in San Diego. It has been a couple of years," he said about 1 Night in San Diego. "Also, the fact that they got a deal with Hulu is really cool. It was a fun female-driven comedy by Laura Ashley Samuels and Jenna Ushkowitz. It was a pleasure to work with those girls."Nelsen noted that his character, Gordo, in 1 Night in San Diego was "really out there." "Gordo is on another planet, almost," he said. "I read the script and I knew it would be so much fun to play him. I was doing more serious roles at the time, so the opportunity to do some comedy was different. I was really excited, everyone was really cool and fun.""Penelope Lawson, the director, was just so cool and so easy to work with. She allowed me the freedom to bring what I wanted to the table for my character," he added.1 Night in San Diego earned a favorable review from Digital Journal Viewers can also catch Nelsen in the sixth season of the hit digital drama series The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin on Popstar! TV To learn more about Emmy winner Eric Nelsen, follow him on Instagram More about Eric Nelsen, 1 Night in San Diego, Comedy, Film Eric Nelsen 1 Night in San Diego Comedy Film