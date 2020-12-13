Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Eric Martsolf ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the podcast series "Ride Share" and doing virtual fan events during the COVID-19 quarantine. "I have stayed on the NBC network for 18 years now. I am loyal to them," he added. He thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Zoom fan events for "That has been such an extraordinary group of Zooms that I have been doing for many months now. Penny MacGregor realized that it was something that could be done, and it has been a saving grace for lots of fans. It was a wonderful idea. Ultimately, it has actually created more connectivity with the fans amongst themselves, they have relationships and they are friends now," he said. On July 17, 2021, he will be celebrating his landmark 50th birthday in Montreal, Canada, with Star Image Entertainment. He will be joined with Bryan Dattilo, as well as other Days of Our Lives actors (current cast members and former ones). "That's all Penny, once again. She came up with a great idea to fly us to Montreal to celebrate," he said. Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC The same holds true for the virtual fan events that Martsolf did for He opened up about being a part of Digital Sky's animated podcast series Ride Share. "This is a hybrid podcast that contains a visual element as well. It's a podcast that you can download on Apple or you can also go to Digital Sky's YouTube channel, where you can listen to it and watch it as well," he said. On May 15 and 16, 2021, he is looking forward to "Samantha's Friends Presents: Phantom of the Opera" charity fundraising event, which benefits the For Martsolf, it was a great deal of fun to be a part of the short digital comedies series Martsolf shared that the Hallmark Channel, which he has in his car, helps get him in the holiday spirit. "I love 'O Holy Night' and my parents always played the Johnny Mathis and the Barry Manilow Christmas albums constantly in our homes, even The Carpenters. These albums all take me back to my childhood in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania," he recalled. During the quarantine, he revealed that he took on cooking. "I never really cooked before in my life. I found myself with a lot of time on my hands, so I was in the kitchen. I may have burned a few things but I also made some good things," he said with a sweet laugh. Eric Martsolf Brad Everett Young He had the nicest remarks about Brad Everett Young's Eric Martsolf Brad Everett Young A neat family tradition is his wife making "Whiskey Sour Slush" for Christmastime. "It's a recipe from her grandmother and it's amazing," he said. When asked what holiday wish he would like to share with his fans this season, he said, "That everyone remains healthy. Just be careful." On his definition of the word success, he said, "My definition of success changes throughout the years. 20 years ago, I would have said 'money.' 10 years ago, I probably would have said 'roles and the length of my resume.' Those two things are definitely not my definition of success now. It's about pure contentment and happiness. Success is being able on a Sunday night to look forward to going to work on Monday morning. My father instilled that in me as well. That means that you are doing something right, where you are making a living and you are happy doing it." 