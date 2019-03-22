Martsolf
plays Brady Black on NBC's Days of Our Lives
. In this category, Martsolf is nominated alongside Max Gail from General Hospital
, Bryton James from The Young and the Restless
, Greg Rikaart
from Days of Our Lives
and Dominic Zamprogna
from General Hospital
.
Last year's Emmy winner for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" was Martsolf's co-star Greg Vaughan
.
In 2014, Martsolf took home the Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series," which made him the first actor in the NBC daytime drama's history to win this competitive category. Ironically enough, Vaughan and Martsolf are the only two winners from Days of Our Lives
in this category in the history of the Daytime Emmy awards.
In the summer of 2017, Martsolf served as a guest host of "Legends in Concert
" at the Flamingo Las Vegas, which is the longest-running show in Las Vegas.