article imageEric Martsolf scores 2019 Emmy nomination for 'Days of Our Lives'

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Actor Eric Martsolf has a major reason to be proud. He was nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series" at the upcoming Daytime Emmy awards.
Martsolf plays Brady Black on NBC's Days of Our Lives. In this category, Martsolf is nominated alongside Max Gail from General Hospital, Bryton James from The Young and the Restless, Greg Rikaart from Days of Our Lives and Dominic Zamprogna from General Hospital.
Last year's Emmy winner for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" was Martsolf's co-star Greg Vaughan.
In 2014, Martsolf took home the Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series," which made him the first actor in the NBC daytime drama's history to win this competitive category. Ironically enough, Vaughan and Martsolf are the only two winners from Days of Our Lives in this category in the history of the Daytime Emmy awards.
In the summer of 2017, Martsolf served as a guest host of "Legends in Concert" at the Flamingo Las Vegas, which is the longest-running show in Las Vegas.
