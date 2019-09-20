Eric Martsolf, Robert Scott Wilson to host fan event in Montreal

Martsolf plays Brady Black, and Wilson plays Ben Weston on Days of Our Lives
. On Saturday, October 19, they will be Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel for a Star Image Entertainment fan event, which will also include a dance party.
Particularly impressive about this event is that the proceeds go towards the Cedars CanSupport
, whose mission is to help cancer patients and their families, one person at a time.
.
.
In other Eric Martsolf news, he will be a part of the "Samantha's Friends
" benefit fundraiser, which will take place in the summer of 2020 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida, which helps the Southeastern Guide Dogs
.
: Emmy award-winning actor Eric Martsolf
chatted with Digital Journal in July of 2019 about his fan event in Tarrytown, New York.