Eric Martsolf, Robert Scott Wilson to host fan event in Montreal

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actors Eric Martsolf and Robert Scott Wilson from the hit NBC daytime drama "Days of Our Lives" are headed to Montreal this October.
Martsolf plays Brady Black, and Wilson plays Ben Weston on Days of Our Lives. On Saturday, October 19, they will be Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel for a Star Image Entertainment fan event, which will also include a dance party.
Particularly impressive about this event is that the proceeds go towards the Cedars CanSupport, whose mission is to help cancer patients and their families, one person at a time.
To learn more about this upcoming event in Montreal, click here.
For more information on Star Image Entertainment, check out its Facebook page.
In other Eric Martsolf news, he will be a part of the "Samantha's Friends" benefit fundraiser, which will take place in the summer of 2020 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida, which helps the Southeastern Guide Dogs.
Read More: Emmy award-winning actor Eric Martsolf chatted with Digital Journal in July of 2019 about his fan event in Tarrytown, New York.
