Eric Martsolf, Paul Telfer to partake in 'Salem Style' Zoom party

Martsolf
and Telfer star as Brady Black and Xander Kiriakis respectively on Days of Our Lives
on NBC. They will be entertaining fans via a cocktail zoom party and chat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the proceeds will go to Cedars CanSupport
for cancer, and this event is organized by Star Image Entertainment
To learn more about this virtual fan event on May 31, click here
This past week, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Paul Telfer
. On the following day, Telfer received the news that he was nominated for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series" for playing Xander on the hit NBC daytime drama.
Paul Telfer
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
Later on, in September of 2020, Telfer and Martsolf will be a part of the annual "Samantha's Friends" benefit fundraiser, which raises funds for the Southeastern Guide Dogs
. Joining them will be such acclaimed actors as Jordi Vilasuso, Kyle Lowder, Stacy Haiduk, and Christopher Sean.
Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at 'Samantha's Friends'
Sammy Bozza
In October of 2020, Martsolf and Telfer will be a part of Spectrum's "Dishin' Days Quintennial" event, which will be held at the Los Angeles Burbank Marriott Airport Hotel. They will be joined by Jen Lilley, Stacy Haiduk, Billy Flynn, Kate Mansi, Brock Kelly, and Scott Shilstone. A part of each ticket sold will go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center. For more information, check out the Spectrum Celebrity events website
.