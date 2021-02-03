Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning daytime actor Eric Martsolf opened up to Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about what he wants his legacy to be. He was just spotlighted in the online radio show "Daytime After Time." Actor Eric Martsolf Brad Everett Young When asked what he would like his legacy to someday be, Martsolf responded, "I want to be remembered as somebody that did what I loved to do, and that I raised two beautiful men while doing it." "For me, it's the balance of creating, and my two boys turning into really good men that can carry on my legacy. At the same time, I want it to be known that I had a great time while I was here doing what I love to do," he explained. "To be able to do what you love to do, and do that to support your family at the same time, that is something that should be celebrated," Martsolf added. Eric Martsolf Brad Everett Young On February 21, Martsolf will be a part of a virtual fan event for Eric Martsolf Brad Everett Young Yesterday, on February 2, Martsolf was featured in "Daytime After Dark" on Blog Talk Radio, which is produced by Carly Jean Brockl and Nadia Potenza. That entire interview, which was thorough and informative, may be heard by clicking here When asked what he would like his legacy to someday be, Martsolf responded, "I want to be remembered as somebody that did what I loved to do, and that I raised two beautiful men while doing it.""For me, it's the balance of creating, and my two boys turning into really good men that can carry on my legacy. At the same time, I want it to be known that I had a great time while I was here doing what I love to do," he explained."To be able to do what you love to do, and do that to support your family at the same time, that is something that should be celebrated," Martsolf added.On February 21, Martsolf will be a part of a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment , along with Brandon Barash. The profits will go towards Cedars CanSupport for cancer patients and their families To learn more about this upcoming Zoom event, click here More about Eric Martsolf, Emmy, Actor, Radio, Daytime Eric Martsolf Emmy Actor Radio Daytime