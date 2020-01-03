Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' to star in podcast series

Most impressive about this series is that it is the world's first interactive murder mystery podcast, which puts its viewers at the helm of the investigation. The series premiered in mid-December on Apple Podcasts, the iHeart Radio app and on Spotify. Martsolf plays the role of Dave in The Real Killer
episode, which was written and directed by Corey Shurge.
On February 8, 2020, Martsolf will be a part of the Star Image Entertainment
On February 8, 2020, Martsolf will be a part of the Star Image Entertainment event "Karaoke Dance Party" at the Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel in Canada, where he will be joined by fellow soap actor Brandon Barash.
