Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' to star in podcast series

article imageEric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' to star in podcast series

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Eric Martsolf (Brady Black on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives") is starring in a new podcast series entitled "Solve: The Podcast."
Most impressive about this series is that it is the world's first interactive murder mystery podcast, which puts its viewers at the helm of the investigation. The series premiered in mid-December on Apple Podcasts, the iHeart Radio app and on Spotify. Martsolf plays the role of Dave in The Real Killer episode, which was written and directed by Corey Shurge.
On February 8, 2020, Martsolf will be a part of the Star Image Entertainment event "Karaoke Dance Party" at the Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel in Canada, where he will be joined by fellow soap actor Brandon Barash. For more information on the "Karaoke Dance Party," which is hoted by Neil Janna, check out the following website.
To learn more about Solve: The Podcast, check out its IMDb page.
For more information on Emmy winner Eric Martsolf, check out his Instagram page and follow him on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Eric Martsolf back in July of 2019.
Entertainment Video
