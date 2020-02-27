Email
article imageEric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' cast in 'Mamma Mia!'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy winner Eric Martsolf ("Days of Our Lives") has been cast in a stage production of "Mamma Mia!" where he will be playing Sam Carmichael.
Martsolf plays the role of Brady Black in the hit NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives, and he will be portraying Sam Carmichael in the stage production of Mamma Mia!, which deals with a young woman that invites three of her mother's former lovers to her wedding, in an effort to find out who is her biological father. Carmichael is one of those three suitors, and he was played by Pierce Brosnan in the film version of Mamma Mia!.
This stage production will feature the music of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band ABBA. The hit ABBA songs that have appeared in this musical include the title song "Mamma Mia," "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "SOS" and "Money Money Money," among many others. Martsolf may be seen in Mamma Mia! at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza in Thousand Oaks, California, which runs from March 27 to April 5.
On April 18 and 19, Martsolf will be appearing at the upcoming Star Struck fan event in Port Jefferson on Long Island, New York, where he will appear with Arianne Zucker, Shawn Christian, Brandon Barash, and Jordi Vilasuso. For more information on this fan event or to obtain tickets, check out the Star Struck fan event website.
This summer, Martsolf will be a part of the "Samantha's Friends" fundraiser on July 19 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida, where he will be joined by Stacy Haiduk, Kyle Lowder, Paul Telfer, Christopher Sean, and Jordi Vilasuso
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Eric Martsolf, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
