Eric Martsolf and Kyle Lowder to host Zoom party for daytime fans

article imageEric Martsolf and Kyle Lowder to host Zoom party for daytime fans

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On June 14, actors Eric Martsolf and Kyle Lowder will be hosting a chat and cocktail online Zoom party for "Days of Our Lives" fans.
Eric Martsolf is known for his portrayal of Brady Black and Kyle Lowder plays Rex Brady on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives.
This event, organized by Star Image Entertainment, will raise funds for the Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families. Fans are encouraged to bring a beverage or cocktail with them during this Zoom party. For more information on Cedars CanSupport, check out its official homepage.
Actor Kyle Lowder as Rex Brady on Days of Our Lives
Actor Kyle Lowder as Rex Brady on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
To learn more about this June 14 Days of Our Lives Zoom fan event, which benefits the CedarCan Support, click here.
Paul Telfer and Eric Martsolf recently participated in a "Salem Style" Zoom fan event, which was well-received by Digital Journal.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kyle Lowder back in the fall of 2019.
