Eric Martsolf and Kyle Lowder to host Zoom party for daytime fans

Eric Martsolf
is known for his portrayal of Brady Black and Kyle Lowder plays Rex Brady on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives.
This event, organized by Star Image Entertainment
, will raise funds for the Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families. Fans are encouraged to bring a beverage or cocktail with them during this Zoom party. For more information on Cedars CanSupport, check out its official homepage
.
Actor Kyle Lowder as Rex Brady on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
To learn more about this June 14 Days of Our Lives
Zoom fan event, which benefits the CedarCan Support, click here
.
Paul Telfer and Eric Martsolf recently participated in a "Salem Style" Zoom fan event, which was well-received by Digital Journal
.
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kyle Lowder
back in the fall of 2019.