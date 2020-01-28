Braeden tweeted
to his fans and followers on social media that there is a "lot of interesting stuff coming up on Y&R involving a cast of known characters," which includes "yours truly."
He is known for his longtime portrayal of Victor Newman on the hit CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless
, which he has played since February of 1980. Next month, he will be celebrating his 40th anniversary on the show.
This past October, Braeden lipsynched
for UNICEF, in an effort to raise money for that nonprofit organization.
To learn more about acclaimed actor Eric Braeden, follow him on Twitter
and his official website
.
The Young and The Restless
has been the No. 1 daytime drama for over 31 years. For more information on the show or to stream it online, check out the official CBS website
.
