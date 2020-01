By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Entertainment Veteran soap actor Eric Braeden has revealed that there are a lot of interesting things coming on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS. He is known for his longtime portrayal of Victor Newman on the hit CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless, which he has played since February of 1980. Next month, he will be celebrating his 40th anniversary on the show. This past October, Braeden To learn more about acclaimed actor Eric Braeden, follow him on The Young and The Restless has been the No. 1 daytime drama for over 31 years. For more information on the show or to stream it online, check out the Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Braeden tweeted to his fans and followers on social media that there is a "lot of interesting stuff coming up on Y&R involving a cast of known characters," which includes "yours truly."He is known for his longtime portrayal of Victor Newman on the hit CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless, which he has played since February of 1980. Next month, he will be celebrating his 40th anniversary on the show.This past October, Braeden lipsynched for UNICEF, in an effort to raise money for that nonprofit organization.To learn more about acclaimed actor Eric Braeden, follow him on Twitter and his official website The Young and The Restless has been the No. 1 daytime drama for over 31 years. For more information on the show or to stream it online, check out the official CBS website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Eric Braeden about his memoir I'll Be Damned. More about Eric Braeden, y&R, Actor, The young and the restless, CBS Eric Braeden y ampR Actor The young and the re... CBS victor newman