Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEric Braeden reveals 'interesting things' coming up on the Y&R

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actor Eric Braeden has revealed that there are a lot of interesting things coming on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS.
Braeden tweeted to his fans and followers on social media that there is a "lot of interesting stuff coming up on Y&R involving a cast of known characters," which includes "yours truly."
He is known for his longtime portrayal of Victor Newman on the hit CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless, which he has played since February of 1980. Next month, he will be celebrating his 40th anniversary on the show.
This past October, Braeden lipsynched for UNICEF, in an effort to raise money for that nonprofit organization.
To learn more about acclaimed actor Eric Braeden, follow him on Twitter and his official website.
The Young and The Restless has been the No. 1 daytime drama for over 31 years. For more information on the show or to stream it online, check out the official CBS website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Eric Braeden about his memoir I'll Be Damned.
More about Eric Braeden, y&R, Actor, The young and the restless, CBS
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Songwriters Hall of Fame snubs songwriting duo of The Monkees
US forces recover bodies from jet crash site in Afghanistan: officials
Syria regime forces recapture most of key rebel-held town
Virus update: Travel warnings and access to research articles
Trump to unveil Israel-Palestinian peace plan, despite critics
Data Privacy Day: Families need to talk about online safety
Marc JB of Bimbo Jones talks new dance single, and digital age Special
Coronavirus outbreak could peak in ten days: Chinese expert
Review: Gordon Lightfoot charms on new acoustic solo song 'Oh So Sweet' Special
Danish newspaper's virus cartoon angers China