Veteran actor Eric Braeden has a major reason to be proud. He celebrated his 40th anniversary of the No. 1 daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." For this landmark anniversary, Breaden will be honored with three episodes on The Young and The Restless in his honor. These special episodes will air on Tuesday, February 18, as well as on Wednesday, February 19 and on Thursday, February 20. Last month, in a tweet to his fans and followers, Braeden tweeted that there are a lot of interesting things coming up on The Young and The Restless, which has been renewed through 2024. He was recently featured on The Talk on CBS, and that appearance may be seen below. On February 15, Braeden will be participating in a sold-out book signing of his memoir I'll Be Damned, which will be held at Eggemeyer's General Store in San Angelo, Texas, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. He has played the role of Victor Newman, the patriarch of the Newman family for four decades on CBS. His first appearance was on February 8, 1980. In 1998, Braeden took home the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Victor. Esteemed actor Eric Braeden chatted about his 40th anniversary milestone and his upcoming book signing with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos.