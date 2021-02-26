Enzo Zelocchi expresses support of the #EndItMovement

Email
article imageEnzo Zelocchi expresses support of the #EndItMovement

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Award-winning actor and producer Enzo Zelocchi expressed his support of the #EndItMovement, which sheds a light to end modern-day slavery. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The red X, which has been going viral on social media, is part of the END IT Movement, which focuses on shining a light on modern-day slavery. Yesterday, February 25, marks the ninth annual "Shine a Light on Slavery Day."
This movement is a collective of everyday people that are united by the hope that they could put an end to slavery and human trafficking in our lifetime; moreover, it is one of the most crucial human rights issues of our time.
"40 million people enslaved around the world. 40 million reasons to stand with me and tell the world we’re in it to END IT," he exclaimed via a post on social media.
In other Enzo Zelocchi news, as Digital Journal previously reported, he will star in the upcoming sci-fi film The Source.
