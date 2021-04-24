Email
article imageEmmy winner Terrence Terrell talks about 'B Positive' on CBS Special

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy winner Terrence Terrell chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the hit TV series "B Positive" on CBS.
In B Positive, he shared that he plays the role of Eli Russell. "It has been so exciting," he admitted. "The ride to this show has been just amazing, as well as working with the talented people in the cast."
"My character has a whole new storyline with Gina (played by the amazing Annaleigh Ashford), and we have great chemistry," he added.
"I love entertaining people and educating people. Every week, I learn something new about the medical field and about the world," he said.
He is also thrilled to be playing Lebron James in All-Star Weekend. "I actually filmed that four or five years ago, I am waiting for it to come out so that everyone can see it," he said. "At the end of that movie, there is a big twist that will be very entertaining," he foreshadowed.
On his future plans, Terrell said, "We have an animated series coming out, and then the Skin Deep movie that we are pushing. It is going to be a really exciting ride."
This past July, Terrell was interviewed by fellow Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian on his Instagram page. "That was really fun," he said. "Gregory is a twin and I've always told him that twins freak me out when I see them in real life. It is always tricky when you see twins in person."
Instagram
Zarian (@gregoryzarian)

Terrence is pleased with the fact that the Emmy award-winning series Giants is streaming on the streaming service BET+. "That was really exciting to hear since many more people are viewing it for the first time. It's always cool when you get new fans," he said.
For his dedicated fans, he concluded about B Positive, "I want to thank the fans for supporting the show. Our viewership is building and growing each week, so thank you for all the love and support. It's really a community-based show, and I appreciate all of their messages and comments. Hopefully, we can look forward to Season 2."
To learn more about Emmy winner Terrence Terrell, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
