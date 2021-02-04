Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Sarah Joy Brown chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the new episodes of "Studio City" on Amazon Prime Video. The series was created by Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and it was directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. All three of these filmmakers co-wrote these five episodes with Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie. On doing these five new episodes, she explained, "When I got the call to do the five new episodes, which I was so excited about, it was very last minute. Two weeks prior to that, my father happened to live with me and he has really horrible emphysema and COPD. I was taking care of him nonstop, and I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it." While she was initially hesitant to do these five episodes (since she was taking care of her ill father at the time), but he really wanted her to do it because he was her biggest fan in the world. "My dad was my biggest cheerleader my entire life," she said. "I was able to get my mom to come over and take care of him, which was the greatest thing in the history of the world." "I think these five new episodes are our best so far. They were our strongest because we already worked together and we knew each other and the show better," she admitted. "Hopefully, the next season we do, we will get together and do it properly once COVID is over." "I was grateful to do it," she said. "Obviously, with Coronavirus, it was completely a shock to be able to have an opportunity to work. I was proud of all of the actors, all of the crew, and our creators. We were all getting tested and we did. Precautions were taken across the board. We always wore masks on set. I thought these episodes came out extremely well. I really loved the guest stars that Sean Kanan brought in." The guest stars in these new episodes included Emmy nominee Anna Maria Horsford (The Bold and The Beautiful), Anjelino Chabrieay, Justin Torkildsen, Natalie Burn, as well as Ronn Moss and Devin DeVasquez. Her acting performance in these new episodes of Studio City received a favorable review from These five additional episodes of the first season of Studio City are available for streaming on Sean Kanan and Sarah Joy Brown reprised their roles in these five episodes of Studio City, along with Tristan Rogers, Philip Bruenn, Scott Turner Schofield, Erin Michele Soto, Michael James Lazar, and Carolyn Hennesy.The series was created by Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and it was directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. All three of these filmmakers co-wrote these five episodes with Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie.On doing these five new episodes, she explained, "When I got the call to do the five new episodes, which I was so excited about, it was very last minute. Two weeks prior to that, my father happened to live with me and he has really horrible emphysema and COPD. I was taking care of him nonstop, and I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it."While she was initially hesitant to do these five episodes (since she was taking care of her ill father at the time), but he really wanted her to do it because he was her biggest fan in the world. "My dad was my biggest cheerleader my entire life," she said. "I was able to get my mom to come over and take care of him, which was the greatest thing in the history of the world.""I think these five new episodes are our best so far. They were our strongest because we already worked together and we knew each other and the show better," she admitted. "Hopefully, the next season we do, we will get together and do it properly once COVID is over.""I was grateful to do it," she said. "Obviously, with Coronavirus, it was completely a shock to be able to have an opportunity to work. I was proud of all of the actors, all of the crew, and our creators. We were all getting tested and we did. Precautions were taken across the board. We always wore masks on set. I thought these episodes came out extremely well. I really loved the guest stars that Sean Kanan brought in."The guest stars in these new episodes included Emmy nominee Anna Maria Horsford (The Bold and The Beautiful), Anjelino Chabrieay, Justin Torkildsen, Natalie Burn, as well as Ronn Moss and Devin DeVasquez.Her acting performance in these new episodes of Studio City received a favorable review from Digital Journal , where they were hailed as "superb."These five additional episodes of the first season of Studio City are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video More about Sarah Joy Brown, Studio City, Sean Kanan, Emmy Sarah Joy Brown Studio City Sean Kanan Emmy