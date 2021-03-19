Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy winner chatted Patrice Covington with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the TV series "Genius: Aretha," and she offered advice for hopefuls who wish to pursue a career in entertainment. "Standby for encouragement and inspiration from her life and her activism. If she can have the complicated and obstacle-filled journey and still be one of the biggest stars on Earth, you can too! Why not?" she added. She plays Erma in Genius: Aretha, whom she described as "sassy, fly, talented, and a little bit shady." "Erma has a terrific story of her own," she admitted. Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "It’s a blessing to be able to see my dreams unfold. I worked hard and invested a lot of time, energy, and prayers to arrive at this moment. I am motivated by other artists and by the journeys of friends that are artists. All of our stories are complex and honestly will make great lifetime movies one day." On being an actress in the digital age, Covington said, "Being an actress in the digital age allows for my eyes and hearts to receive my art. I love it. " She opened up about her first Emmy win for her work in The Color Purple. "Winning an Emmy was a shock and a blessing. She looks really cute on my console. The Color Purple continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. That show changed my life nightly. I will always be grateful for it...and the Emmy," she said. For young and aspiring actors and artists, she encouraged them to "trust their art." " Trust that it will speak for you and know that what is yours won't pass you by," she said. On her definition of the word success, she said, "I think the word 'success' is tricky. Everyone has different metrics for success. I think my best definition of success is contentment. Being happy isn’t always easy! It’s a journey to just be content. When you reach happiness and choose joy...that's success." To learn more about Emmy winner Patrice Covington, follow her on Patrice Covington Melissa Hibbert "It was an incredible honor to be a part of this celebration of Aretha Franklin’s life," she said. "I am proud to shed light on a woman whose music will always reign for generations to come. I’m excited to encourage artists and nonartists alike with her story. ""Standby for encouragement and inspiration from her life and her activism. If she can have the complicated and obstacle-filled journey and still be one of the biggest stars on Earth, you can too! Why not?" she added.She plays Erma in Genius: Aretha, whom she described as "sassy, fly, talented, and a little bit shady." "Erma has a terrific story of her own," she admitted.Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "It’s a blessing to be able to see my dreams unfold. I worked hard and invested a lot of time, energy, and prayers to arrive at this moment. I am motivated by other artists and by the journeys of friends that are artists. All of our stories are complex and honestly will make great lifetime movies one day."On being an actress in the digital age, Covington said, "Being an actress in the digital age allows for my eyes and hearts to receive my art. I love it. "She opened up about her first Emmy win for her work in The Color Purple. "Winning an Emmy was a shock and a blessing. She looks really cute on my console. The Color Purple continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. That show changed my life nightly. I will always be grateful for it...and the Emmy," she said.For young and aspiring actors and artists, she encouraged them to "trust their art." " Trust that it will speak for you and know that what is yours won't pass you by," she said.On her definition of the word success, she said, "I think the word 'success' is tricky. Everyone has different metrics for success. I think my best definition of success is contentment. Being happy isn’t always easy! It’s a journey to just be content. When you reach happiness and choose joy...that's success."To learn more about Emmy winner Patrice Covington, follow her on Instagram More about Patrice Covington, Emmy, Aretha, TV, Series Patrice Covington Emmy Aretha TV Series