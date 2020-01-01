On December 27, she posted a photo captioned #CircleofLove on social media
with her "soon-to-be" husband in his hometown of Eugene, Oregon. He is kissing her in the exact spot where he got his first kiss, which is quite a romantic moment.
Grahn
went on to subsequently wish her dedicated fans and followers a Happy New Year "2020." "I have a feeling that 2020 is going to be a very, very good year," she said. "Be happy and healthy. That's an order," she expressed.
In mid-October, the actress revealed
that she was busy writing her first memoir.
