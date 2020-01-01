Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEmmy winner Nancy Lee Grahn shares wedding announcement with fans

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis on "General Hospital") has announced to her fans and followers that she is engaged and ready to wed.
On December 27, she posted a photo captioned #CircleofLove on social media with her "soon-to-be" husband in his hometown of Eugene, Oregon. He is kissing her in the exact spot where he got his first kiss, which is quite a romantic moment.
Grahn went on to subsequently wish her dedicated fans and followers a Happy New Year "2020." "I have a feeling that 2020 is going to be a very, very good year," she said. "Be happy and healthy. That's an order," she expressed.
In mid-October, the actress revealed that she was busy writing her first memoir.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn and her upcoming fan events, check out her official homepage and follow her on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nancy Lee Grahn in January of 2019.
More about Nancy Lee Grahn, General hospital, alexis davis
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Erdogan, Istanbul rival lock horns over 'crazy canal'
Pope sorry for slapping devotee
Pro-Iran Hashed begins leaving US embassy in Iraq, hardliners stay put
Dogs are found to count in a similar way to humans
Inner Milky Way reveals a cosmic 'candy cane'
Khamenei condemns US, warns Iran will confront threats
Op-Ed: Many in Iraq claim US attacks violate Iraq's sovereignty
Pope says sorry for slapping devotee
Complete human genome extracted from 6,000 year-old gum
Austria's conservatives, Greens set to form government