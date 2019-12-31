By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Health Emmy winner Jacob Young opened up about mental health awareness to his fans and followers via a post on his Facebook page. The acclaimed actor noted that even at 40 years old, he is still working on ways to take care of his mental health. He shared that in the past, he struggled with "masking" the past with drugs and alcohol, and he noted that the pain still resurfaces from time to time. Thankfully, Young has the tools to help him recognize those feelings and he is better equipped on handling them in healthier ways. "Everyone deals with and guilt and pain," he said. "Yes, you are normal. Taking care of your mental health can be simple things you can implicate in your daily life or in times of crisis," he explained. Young stated that having an "open dialogue" with his loved ones is a great place to start. He added that exercise, meditation, breathing techniques or brisk walks are also helpful in eliminating negative feelings and thoughts. He shared that The Boys Town National Hotline is available to all people all year long, 24 hours a day. "I too had to deal with suicide in my family," he remarked. Years ago, the actor didn't know how to deal with it and he contemplated taking my own life. "You are not alone," he expressed. "Personally, I keep the Boys Town National Hotline number saved in my phone in case I or my children may need it one day. Do not be afraid to get help," he added. To learn more about the Boys Town National Hotline, check out the following On a lighter note, Young will be releasing his new single "Lovin' It" on January 3, 2020. .So proud of this tune, that myself my friend @thestevefreeman and #Bradyseals from @littletexasband wrote. Available anywhere and everywhere you can buy or stream music, January 3rd, 2020. #Spotify #googleplay #applemusic #itunes #youtube pic.twitter.com/unLzfpAngp — Jacob W. Young (@Jacob_W_Young) December 28, 2019 Young is known for his acting work on The Bold and The Beautiful as Rick Forrester, JR Chandler on the defunct ABC series All My Children, as well as Lucky Spencer on General Hospital.The acclaimed actor noted that even at 40 years old, he is still working on ways to take care of his mental health. He shared that in the past, he struggled with "masking" the past with drugs and alcohol, and he noted that the pain still resurfaces from time to time.Thankfully, Young has the tools to help him recognize those feelings and he is better equipped on handling them in healthier ways."Everyone deals with and guilt and pain," he said. "Yes, you are normal. Taking care of your mental health can be simple things you can implicate in your daily life or in times of crisis," he explained.Young stated that having an "open dialogue" with his loved ones is a great place to start. He added that exercise, meditation, breathing techniques or brisk walks are also helpful in eliminating negative feelings and thoughts. He shared that The Boys Town National Hotline is available to all people all year long, 24 hours a day."I too had to deal with suicide in my family," he remarked. Years ago, the actor didn't know how to deal with it and he contemplated taking my own life. "You are not alone," he expressed. "Personally, I keep the Boys Town National Hotline number saved in my phone in case I or my children may need it one day. Do not be afraid to get help," he added.To learn more about the Boys Town National Hotline, check out the following website On a lighter note, Young will be releasing his new single "Lovin' It" on January 3, 2020. More about Jacob Young, Mental health, Emmy, Actor, The Bold and the Beautiful Jacob Young Mental health Emmy Actor The Bold and the Bea... General hospital all my children