article imageEmmy winner Jacob Young opens Actors Technique Utah to help kids

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Entertainment
Salt Lake City - Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young has partnered with Actors Technique New York (ATNY), and they are opening a brand new location in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Young shared that ATNY has been around for more than 16 years. It is geared towards children ages seven to 17 years old. Classes will begin on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
An Emmy winner, Young is working on raising money for the state of Utah's Foster Program, in an effort to give these children an opportunity, hope and to subsequently boost their self-esteem.
"I am so proud to announce my partnership with Actors Technique New York," Young exclaimed via a post on Instagram.
He noted that he is bringing ATNY to Salt Lake City. "More importantly, I am very excited to educate and share with my students the skills it requires to become young confident thespians," he explained.
Young is known for his acting work in the daytime world on All My Children, General Hospital and The Bold and The Beautiful.
Jacob had set up a fundraiser for the Actors Technique Utah Scholarship Funds for Youth. For more information on his GoFundMe campaign for Actors Technique Utah, check out its website.
To learn more about Actors Technique Utah, check out its Instagram page.
