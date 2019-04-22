Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young chatted with Digital Journal about his new films, summer shows and he spoke about the Music Modernization Act. As a soap actor, Young was known for his portrayal of Rick Forrester on "The Bold and The Beautiful." He revealed that he has two new films coming out this year, which will include Angel, where he is playing Mr. Jones. On April 27, 2019, classes will begin at Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of streaming and technology on the acting and entertainment world, Young said, "I love it. I am an advocate for it. Technology is offering that much more work for us actors. The streaming services have all of their original programming and their original movies. I am looking forward to digital auditions for different digital media companies that are coming up right now. Technology makes it feel like it is pilot season all year round." This summer, Young will be performing live at the He also praised the Music Modernization Act for being "great" and "long overdue." "I liked how everybody got together and made that happen," he said. In his music routine, Young shared that he uses technology and tools in an effort to compress and master the song. "We use Pro Tools and compression units to help master the songs," he said. He hinted that he will be releasing new music within the next month or so, however, this time it will not be a song that he wrote himself. "That is why I sat on it for a while. Chris Stapleton wrote it and I just loved the song," he admitted. Young shared that he is also writing music for a Christmas film, where two veteran soap actors (which include Emmy nominee Jon Lindstrom) are helping him on that project. "It looks like it is coming together and it will be a really fun project," he said. "Everybody is really excited about it. It's going to be a good time." He also joined forces with The actor noted that he is very happy with where he is at this point in his life, and putting other chapters behind him. "I have exciting projects in different realms," he said. For his fans, he said, "Stay tuned. There are a lot of things coming up right around the corner. The first part of the year was a little bit slow since it is all about development and lining up the projects, but there will be a lot of exciting things on the horizon." To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young and his latest news, follow him on Young was a part of the Lifetime film, When Vows Break, which he admitted was a "fun" movie. There are a lot of things coming up right around the corner. The first part of the year was a little bit slow since it is all about development and lining up the projects, but there will be a lot of exciting things on the horizon."To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young and his latest news, follow him on Twitter