Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Erin Cherry chatted with Digital Journal about the second season of the hit digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime, where she plays Brenda. The series was created by Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas. She shared that she is excited about the direction in which her character is going. "I am excited because there are so many possibilities for her and I am so ready to see what those are," she said. On her future plans, she said, "I have no idea. I dream big and I will chase those big dreams until I can't anymore. I do know my dream and goal is to work with Regina King. I love her." Regarding her New Year's resolutions, she responded, "I really just want to focus on the things that matter. What is happening in the world scares me and It makes me see what is really important. Spending more time with family and friends whom I love and traveling is what I want to do more of in 2020 and also work with Regina King." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It feels weird only because I never thought about the digital age. Growing up, it was not in my dreams. I also feel like its still a new thing and I am glad that After Forever is on the forefront of bringing more attention to web series." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "When you don't know where life is gonna take you: Pray." When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, she said, "When I was seven years old, my mother took me to see For Colored Girls and it was then and there I said I wanted to be an actress. Another time was when I was an undergrad and did A Raisin in the Sun. I played Benatha and it was during that production when I knew I could do this and if I stayed with it I could be really good at this." Cherry continued, "Last but not least, I did a play called Knock Me A Kiss with Tony Award winner of Hades Town Andre De shields. He played W. E. B. Dubois and I played his daughter Yolande Dubois and I learned so much watching him. It was a moment when I realized yes 'I am good at this' and I can get paid doing what I love and I can work with some of the best in the business." For her viewers and fans, she concluded about the second season of After Forever, "It's a roller coaster ride. Have your tissues ready, and thank you for taking this journey with us. Also, please let me know what you want to know more about Brenda." To learn more about Read More: The second season of After Forever earned a favorable review from On being a part of the second season of After Forever, she said, "It feels wonderful." "I love the fact that we all get along. It makes shooting so much easier," she said.She shared that she is excited about the direction in which her character is going. For her viewers and fans, she concluded about the second season of After Forever, "It's a roller coaster ride. Have your tissues ready, and thank you for taking this journey with us. Also, please let me know what you want to know more about Brenda."To learn more about Erin Cherry , visit her official website : The second season of After Forever earned a favorable review from Digital Journal